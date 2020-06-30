Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 8:02 PM
latest
Home Business

IDLC approves 35pc cash dividend at its 35th AGM

Published : Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

IDLC Finance Limited has approved 35 per cent cash dividend for its shareholders for 2019 at its 35th Annual General Meeting.
It held the AGM virtually on Saturday by using digital platform in compliance with the directives set by Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, the firm said in a statement.
The statement described the cash dividend as a "robust feat against the market trend and the prevalent pandemic adversity".
At the end of 2019, the IDLC Group's total loan book increased by 10 per cent to Tk 92.35 billion with a 5-year Cumulative Average Growth Rate of 14.43 per cent and an NPL ratio of only 3.07 per cent in 2019 where the market average is in double digits.
"Our commitment on quality portfolio growth has enabled us to achieve this," IDLC said.
Md Jobair Rahman Khan, Group Company Secretary, welcomed all the shareholders and other participants.
Aziz Al Mahmood, chairman, IDLC Finance Limited, and all other directors - Atiqur Rahman, Md Abdul Wadud, Mahia Juned, Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, Md Kamrul Hassan, Syed Shahriyar Ahsan, independent directors Niaz Habib and Matiul Islam Nowshad, were also present.
In addition, the CEO and Managing Director Arif Khan and the Chief Financial Officer Masud Karim Majumder, among others, joined the meeting.
Mahmood and Khan thanked the shareholders for their continued sponsorship of IDLC.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mexican economy shrinks record 17.3pc in April as industry swoons
Wirecard to continue operating despite filing for insolvency
Turkish Airlines, Air Arabia get flight permission
AI divestment deadline extended again by 2 more months due to corona
India states GDP to contract 1.4-14.3pc in FY21
Cannabis pandemic sales uptick not enough to save struggling sector
IDLC approves 35pc cash dividend at its 35th AGM
Mercantile Bank launches Islamic banking services ‘Taqwa’


Latest News
Kuwait suspends army general for link with Bangladesh MP Shahid
SC allows WASA to raise 25pc extra tariff on water
38th BCS final result recommends 2,204 candidates to appoint
Crops of 1,800 hectares lands flooded in Sirajganj
BD national held in Malaysia for foeticide
Six Pakistan players cleared to tour England after second negative virus test
Minor girl drowns in ditch in Bogura
40pc corona beds still vacant: Health Minister
Human trafficker held in Madaripur
2 schoolboys drown in Thakurgaon
Most Read News
Buriganga launch capsize: Death toll climbs to 30
Senior Defense Secy Mohsin dies of coronavirus
Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs
Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 26
Minister Mozammel's wife dies of COVID-19
Reasons behind suicide
Noted journalist Mozammel Huq dies of coronavirus
14 killed in Buriganga launch capsize
Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32
Tk 200 fees fixed for COVID-19 tests
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft