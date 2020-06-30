IDLC approves 35pc cash dividend at its 35th AGM





It held the AGM virtually on Saturday by using digital platform in compliance with the directives set by Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, the firm said in a statement.

The statement described the cash dividend as a "robust feat against the market trend and the prevalent pandemic adversity".

At the end of 2019, the IDLC Group's total loan book increased by 10 per cent to Tk 92.35 billion with a 5-year Cumulative Average Growth Rate of 14.43 per cent and an NPL ratio of only 3.07 per cent in 2019 where the market average is in double digits.

"Our commitment on quality portfolio growth has enabled us to achieve this," IDLC said.

Md Jobair Rahman Khan, Group Company Secretary, welcomed all the shareholders and other participants.

Aziz Al Mahmood, chairman, IDLC Finance Limited, and all other directors - Atiqur Rahman, Md Abdul Wadud, Mahia Juned, Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, Md Kamrul Hassan, Syed Shahriyar Ahsan, independent directors Niaz Habib and Matiul Islam Nowshad, were also present.

In addition, the CEO and Managing Director Arif Khan and the Chief Financial Officer Masud Karim Majumder, among others, joined the meeting.

Mahmood and Khan thanked the shareholders for their continued sponsorship of IDLC. -bdnews24.com

















