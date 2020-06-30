

Mercantile Bank launches Islamic banking services ‘Taqwa’

Initially Mercantile Bank will offer this special service through Islamic Banking Window in its country wide 10 branches besides their regular conventional banking. The Chairman expressed that by fulfilling the special client demand Islamic Banking facility parallel to the conventional banking will ensure all types of client services.

The Islamic Banking service commencing branches are Main Branch, Dhanmondi Branch & Uttara Branch in Dhaka; Agrabad Branch in Chattogram; Barishal Branch; Feni Branch; Chowmuhani Branch and Banglabazar Branch in Noakhali; Faridganj Branch in Chandpur and Damudya Branch in Shariatpur.

Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), Vice Chairman, Md. Anwarul Haque, Chairman, Executive Committee; Dr. Md. Rahmat Ullah, Chairman, Audit Committee; A.K.M. Shaheed Reza, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Foundation; A. S. M. Feroz Alam, M. Amanullah, Al-Haj Mosharref Hossain and M A Khan Belal, Directors were connected to the virtual inaugural ceremony. Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO delivered his welcome speech. Md. Zakir Hossain, DMD & DCBO of the bank anchored the ceremony while Mati Ul Hasan, AMD & CRO, DMDs and senior executives of the bank along with the Head of Islamic Banking Division Syed Murtaza Hasan were also connected.

A dua Munajat has been performed for the departed soul of recently passed Sponsor Director and Vice Chairman of the Bank Mohd. Selim. The ceremony was live on the Official Facebook page of Mercantile Bank Limited.

















