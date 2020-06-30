Microsoft facilitates Robi employees to work from home during pandemic





This partnership help to serve the country's needs- given the fact that telecommunication has been identified as an emergency service during the pandemic. Besides, the partnership also helps Robi to advance on its digital vision for the future.

The company had recently celebrated the Bengali new year- Pohela Boishakh- with a cultural programme organized through Microsoft's collaboration hub, Microsoft Teams, as part of employee engagement initiatives to ensure sound mental health of their employees while they stay at home. Robi employees and their family members actively participated in this cultural programme which lasted for an entire day.

Through Microsoft Teams the company is regularly organizing knowledge sharing sessions to highlight various health and social aspects of the pandemic situation. Microsoft Teams has also been playing a critical role to facilitate variety of employee engagement activities within Robi- which in turn helping to boost up employee morale during this trying times.

With the seamless integration of Microsoft 365, Robi Axiata has been able to conduct their daily business operations in the usual manner. Robi's quick decision to move to cloud-based platform has allowed the company to raise collaboration and coordination among its departments even during the times of remote working.















