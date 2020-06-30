Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 8:02 PM
latest
Home Business

Microsoft facilitates Robi employees to work from home during pandemic

Published : Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Desk

Robi Axiata LTd has partnered with Microsoft to support its employees with the necessary digital platform to enable them to work from home. As a result, the company has been able to ensure safe working environment for its employees during the pandemic, says a press release.
This partnership help to serve the country's needs- given the fact that telecommunication has been identified as an emergency service during the pandemic. Besides, the partnership also helps Robi to advance on its digital vision for the future.
The company had recently celebrated the Bengali new year- Pohela Boishakh- with a cultural programme organized through Microsoft's collaboration hub, Microsoft Teams, as part of employee engagement initiatives to ensure sound mental health of their employees while they stay at home. Robi employees and their family members actively participated in this cultural programme which lasted for an entire day.
Through Microsoft Teams the company is regularly organizing knowledge sharing sessions to highlight various health and social aspects of the pandemic situation. Microsoft Teams has also been playing a critical role to facilitate variety of employee engagement activities within Robi- which in turn helping to boost up employee morale during this trying times.  
With the seamless integration of Microsoft 365, Robi Axiata has been able to conduct their daily business operations in the usual manner. Robi's quick decision to move to cloud-based platform has allowed the company to raise collaboration and coordination among its departments even during the times of remote working.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mexican economy shrinks record 17.3pc in April as industry swoons
Wirecard to continue operating despite filing for insolvency
Turkish Airlines, Air Arabia get flight permission
AI divestment deadline extended again by 2 more months due to corona
India states GDP to contract 1.4-14.3pc in FY21
Cannabis pandemic sales uptick not enough to save struggling sector
IDLC approves 35pc cash dividend at its 35th AGM
Mercantile Bank launches Islamic banking services ‘Taqwa’


Latest News
Kuwait suspends army general for link with Bangladesh MP Shahid
SC allows WASA to raise 25pc extra tariff on water
38th BCS final result recommends 2,204 candidates to appoint
Crops of 1,800 hectares lands flooded in Sirajganj
BD national held in Malaysia for foeticide
Six Pakistan players cleared to tour England after second negative virus test
Minor girl drowns in ditch in Bogura
40pc corona beds still vacant: Health Minister
Human trafficker held in Madaripur
2 schoolboys drown in Thakurgaon
Most Read News
Buriganga launch capsize: Death toll climbs to 30
Senior Defense Secy Mohsin dies of coronavirus
Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs
Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 26
Minister Mozammel's wife dies of COVID-19
Reasons behind suicide
Noted journalist Mozammel Huq dies of coronavirus
14 killed in Buriganga launch capsize
Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32
Tk 200 fees fixed for COVID-19 tests
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft