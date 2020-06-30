GP launches VoLTE to serve customers better across Bangladesh





To enable tech-driven progress for the customers across the country, Grameenphone has been playing the role of connectivity partner to introduce modern technologies to offer its customers a better experience over the years.

VoLTE (Voice over LTE) is a technology that enables voice calls over 4G/LTE network. With this service, users can experience HD standard voice calls with more than 50per cent improved call setup time between two VoLTE users. VoLTE will allow users to stay on the 4G network during voice calls and enjoy un-interrupted high-speed 4G internet simultaneously; it will also improve indoor voice experience. GP users may avail this service with a regular call rate.

Grameenphone website has the list of eligible VoLTE supported handsets, and it will be updated continuously when new handsets are onboarded. If the customers have the 4G SIM, 4G coverage, and VoLTE handset (from the list mentioned in Grameenphone website) with necessary settings, they will automatically enjoy the VoLTE service.

Customers can visit www.grameenphone.com/volte to know more about VoLTE service.

















As a connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, Grameenphone(GP), with its solid investment and innovation excellence, has been thrived to offer the optimal benefit of the widest 4G/LTE network to unlock future Bangladesh possibilities. In continuation of this effort, Grameenphone has launched VoLTE (Voice over LTE) services all across Bangladesh. In an ideal scenario with this technological advancement, user experience in voice calls will take a considerable leap under 4G/LTE coverage areas. Customers will need VoLTE enabled handset, 4G SIM, and coverage to enjoy this service, according to press release.To enable tech-driven progress for the customers across the country, Grameenphone has been playing the role of connectivity partner to introduce modern technologies to offer its customers a better experience over the years.VoLTE (Voice over LTE) is a technology that enables voice calls over 4G/LTE network. With this service, users can experience HD standard voice calls with more than 50per cent improved call setup time between two VoLTE users. VoLTE will allow users to stay on the 4G network during voice calls and enjoy un-interrupted high-speed 4G internet simultaneously; it will also improve indoor voice experience. GP users may avail this service with a regular call rate.Grameenphone website has the list of eligible VoLTE supported handsets, and it will be updated continuously when new handsets are onboarded. If the customers have the 4G SIM, 4G coverage, and VoLTE handset (from the list mentioned in Grameenphone website) with necessary settings, they will automatically enjoy the VoLTE service.Customers can visit www.grameenphone.com/volte to know more about VoLTE service.