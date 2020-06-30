Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 8:02 PM
latest
Home Business

Agreement signed to set up a bag manufacturing plant at Mongla Economic Zone

Published : Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Business Correspondent

Sayem Sobhan Anvir, Managing Director, Bashundhara Group and John Haque Sikder, Group Director, PowerPac Economic Zone Pvt. Ltd pose at a signing ceremony held at Sonargaon Hotel in the city on Sunday while top officials of both sides were present in the event.

Sayem Sobhan Anvir, Managing Director, Bashundhara Group and John Haque Sikder, Group Director, PowerPac Economic Zone Pvt. Ltd pose at a signing ceremony held at Sonargaon Hotel in the city on Sunday while top officials of both sides were present in the event.

Mongla economic zone will set up a bag manufacturing plant on 30 acre of land for which PowerPac Economic Zone Private Limited signed a Land Lease Agreement (LLA) with Bashundhara Industrial Complex Limited (BICL) on Monday.
The LLA was signed between the PowerPac and the BICL at a function at  Sonargaon Hotel in the city on Sunday in presence of Paban Chowdhury, Chairman of BEZA  and All senior officials of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA), said a press release.
Sayem Sobhan Anvir, Managing Director, Bashundhara Group and John Haque Sikder, Group Director, PowerPac Economic Zone Pvt. Limited, signed the agreement while top officials of both sides were present in the event.
As per the agreement, the BICL has been allocated 16 acres of land at Mongla economic zone for setting up bag manufacturing plant to support their prevailing requirements. The plant will help increase employment opportunities as well as play a major role to improve the national economy.
PowerPac Economic Zone (Pvt.) Limited, a concern of Sikder Group, the first company that was awarded with a license for 50 years to Design, Build, Finance, Own, Operate and Transfer (DBFOOT) 205 acres land of Mongla Economic Zone, Bagerhat under Public Private Partnership (PPP) model with the support of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA).
Mongla Economic Zone is potentially the most lucrative economic zone in Bangladesh due to its strategic location within a 1-kilometre radius of Mongla Port, which is the second biggest seaport of the country. The proposed site for the planned Khan Jahan Ali Airport is located only 20 Kilometer away from the zone.
The completion of the Padma Bridge, flagship infrastructure project of the country's first 50 years, will itself open up a number of options for time-efficient transportation through road and rail connecting the southwest part of Bangladesh. This will play a vital role to increase the demand of Mongla Economic Zone (M.E.Z.) as well as Mongla Port.
M.E.Z. is now fully developed for setting up factories. Various infrastructure development activities are going on there to the tune of over Tk300 crore.
PowerPac Economic Zone Pvt. Ltd. welcomes all local and foreign investors to invest at Mongla economic zone considering its strategic location and future business potentiality, said the press release.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mexican economy shrinks record 17.3pc in April as industry swoons
Wirecard to continue operating despite filing for insolvency
Turkish Airlines, Air Arabia get flight permission
AI divestment deadline extended again by 2 more months due to corona
India states GDP to contract 1.4-14.3pc in FY21
Cannabis pandemic sales uptick not enough to save struggling sector
IDLC approves 35pc cash dividend at its 35th AGM
Mercantile Bank launches Islamic banking services ‘Taqwa’


Latest News
Kuwait suspends army general for link with Bangladesh MP Shahid
SC allows WASA to raise 25pc extra tariff on water
38th BCS final result recommends 2,204 candidates to appoint
Crops of 1,800 hectares lands flooded in Sirajganj
BD national held in Malaysia for foeticide
Six Pakistan players cleared to tour England after second negative virus test
Minor girl drowns in ditch in Bogura
40pc corona beds still vacant: Health Minister
Human trafficker held in Madaripur
2 schoolboys drown in Thakurgaon
Most Read News
Buriganga launch capsize: Death toll climbs to 30
Senior Defense Secy Mohsin dies of coronavirus
Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs
Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 26
Minister Mozammel's wife dies of COVID-19
Reasons behind suicide
Noted journalist Mozammel Huq dies of coronavirus
14 killed in Buriganga launch capsize
Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32
Tk 200 fees fixed for COVID-19 tests
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft