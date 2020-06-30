Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 8:01 PM
latest
Home Business

Kitchen Market

Vegetable prices unusually high, onion, garlic downward

Published : Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business correspondent

Vegetable prices unusually high, onion, garlic downward

Vegetable prices unusually high, onion, garlic downward

Prices of vegetables were staying high in the kitchen market as vendors blame bad weather saying it has impacted production and plantation to cause supply shortage in the market. This is one side of the market situation from early this week.
On the other hand prices of onion, garlic, potato, sugar and broiler come down as the market has enough supply. Meanwhile prices of eggs and coarse rice have gone up. Prices remain unchanged for edible oil, pulses and flour.
Fish supply has increased while prices of beef and mutton remained unchanged.
Trader said monsoon rains for the last few days has disrupted supply line of vegetables to push prices of all types of vegetables up. They said, most vegetables are now selling above Tk 50 per kg. Some even at higher prices closer to Tk 100 per kg.
When visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found, prices of brinjal, tomato,   green chili, okra, pointed gourd, ridge gourd and leafy vegetables like red amaranth have soared due to rainy season.
Brinjal was selling at Tk 60 to Tk 80 a kg, bitter gourd at Tk 55 to Tk 65 a kg, cucumber at Tk 40 to Tk 50 a kg, bottle gourd at Tk 50 to Tk 60 a piece, okra at Tk 50 to TK 60 a kg, papaya at Tk 30 to Tk 40 a kg and beans at Tk 80 to Tk 100 a kg.
Green chili prices ranged between Tk 150 and Tk 200 a kg this week. The Swarna coarse rice sold at Tk 40 to Tk 44 a kg. BR-28 rice sold for Tk 46 to Tk 48 per kg and its fine variety sold at Tk 50 to 52 per kg.
Local onion sold at Tk 40 to Tk 45 per kg, imported ones at Tk 30 to Tk 35 per kg, imported garlic sold at Tk 90 to Tk120 per kg, potato at Tk 28 to Tk 30 per kg, sugar at Tk 56 to 65 per kg in retail market.
Miniket rice sold for Tk 60 to Tk66 per kg on Sunday. Najirshail rice sold at  Tk 62 to Tk 65 per kg and its standard variety sold at Tk 68. Prices of eggs have gone up by Tk 7 to Tk 10 per dozen in a week.
A  Farmgate resident told The Daily Observer, "I bought a dozen of eggs for Tk100 last week, but I paid Tk110 on Saturday for a dozen from the same shop." Broiler was selling at Tk145 to Tk150 per kg while beef was selling at Tk550..
Local red lentils sold at Tk 100, up by Tk 110 in a few days. Prices of unpacked soya bean oil remained unchanged selling at Tk 105 to Tk 110 a liter while palm oil was selling at Tk 85 to Tk 95      a kg.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mexican economy shrinks record 17.3pc in April as industry swoons
Wirecard to continue operating despite filing for insolvency
Turkish Airlines, Air Arabia get flight permission
AI divestment deadline extended again by 2 more months due to corona
India states GDP to contract 1.4-14.3pc in FY21
Cannabis pandemic sales uptick not enough to save struggling sector
IDLC approves 35pc cash dividend at its 35th AGM
Mercantile Bank launches Islamic banking services ‘Taqwa’


Latest News
Kuwait suspends army general for link with Bangladesh MP Shahid
SC allows WASA to raise 25pc extra tariff on water
38th BCS final result recommends 2,204 candidates to appoint
Crops of 1,800 hectares lands flooded in Sirajganj
BD national held in Malaysia for foeticide
Six Pakistan players cleared to tour England after second negative virus test
Minor girl drowns in ditch in Bogura
40pc corona beds still vacant: Health Minister
Human trafficker held in Madaripur
2 schoolboys drown in Thakurgaon
Most Read News
Buriganga launch capsize: Death toll climbs to 30
Senior Defense Secy Mohsin dies of coronavirus
Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs
Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 26
Minister Mozammel's wife dies of COVID-19
Reasons behind suicide
Noted journalist Mozammel Huq dies of coronavirus
14 killed in Buriganga launch capsize
Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32
Tk 200 fees fixed for COVID-19 tests
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft