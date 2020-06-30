

Vegetable prices unusually high, onion, garlic downward

On the other hand prices of onion, garlic, potato, sugar and broiler come down as the market has enough supply. Meanwhile prices of eggs and coarse rice have gone up. Prices remain unchanged for edible oil, pulses and flour.

Fish supply has increased while prices of beef and mutton remained unchanged.

Trader said monsoon rains for the last few days has disrupted supply line of vegetables to push prices of all types of vegetables up. They said, most vegetables are now selling above Tk 50 per kg. Some even at higher prices closer to Tk 100 per kg.

When visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found, prices of brinjal, tomato, green chili, okra, pointed gourd, ridge gourd and leafy vegetables like red amaranth have soared due to rainy season.

Brinjal was selling at Tk 60 to Tk 80 a kg, bitter gourd at Tk 55 to Tk 65 a kg, cucumber at Tk 40 to Tk 50 a kg, bottle gourd at Tk 50 to Tk 60 a piece, okra at Tk 50 to TK 60 a kg, papaya at Tk 30 to Tk 40 a kg and beans at Tk 80 to Tk 100 a kg.

Green chili prices ranged between Tk 150 and Tk 200 a kg this week. The Swarna coarse rice sold at Tk 40 to Tk 44 a kg. BR-28 rice sold for Tk 46 to Tk 48 per kg and its fine variety sold at Tk 50 to 52 per kg.

Local onion sold at Tk 40 to Tk 45 per kg, imported ones at Tk 30 to Tk 35 per kg, imported garlic sold at Tk 90 to Tk120 per kg, potato at Tk 28 to Tk 30 per kg, sugar at Tk 56 to 65 per kg in retail market.

Miniket rice sold for Tk 60 to Tk66 per kg on Sunday. Najirshail rice sold at Tk 62 to Tk 65 per kg and its standard variety sold at Tk 68. Prices of eggs have gone up by Tk 7 to Tk 10 per dozen in a week.

A Farmgate resident told The Daily Observer, "I bought a dozen of eggs for Tk100 last week, but I paid Tk110 on Saturday for a dozen from the same shop." Broiler was selling at Tk145 to Tk150 per kg while beef was selling at Tk550..

Local red lentils sold at Tk 100, up by Tk 110 in a few days. Prices of unpacked soya bean oil remained unchanged selling at Tk 105 to Tk 110 a liter while palm oil was selling at Tk 85 to Tk 95 a kg.



















