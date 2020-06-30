Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 8:01 PM
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh for equitable sharing of marine resources

It seeks cooperation of Int\'l Seabed Authority to realize â€˜blue economyâ€™ goals

Published : Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

It seeks cooperation of Int'l Seabed Authority to realize ‘blue economy’ goals
Bangladesh for equitable sharing of marine resources

Bangladesh for equitable sharing of marine resources

Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Ambassador Rabab Fatima has said they will require access to equitable sharing of marine resources, especially in areas beyond national jurisdiction to fully realize the potentials of blue economy for the socio-economic development of the country.
She made the remarks while speaking at the "Ambassadorial Briefing on Equitable sharing of benefits from sustainable development of seabed resources: Opportunities for LDCs, LLDCs and SIDS" held in New York recently.
Organized jointly by the International Seabed Authority (ISA), and the chairs of LDCs, LLDCs and AOSIS, the purpose of the high level event was to brief member states about the initiatives taken by ISA to ensure equitable sharing of benefits from the development of deep sea-bed resources.
The briefers, which included the ISA Secretary-General Michael W. Lodge, highlighted the work being done by the ISA in developing regulatory framework for deep sea mining, awarding contracts for exploration of mineral resources and most importantly building capacity that can address the needs of LDCs, LLDCs and SIDs and support them achieving Sustainable Development Goals.
In her statement, Ambassador Rabab Fatima mentioned that Bangladesh is prioritizing on unleashing the full potentials of ocean resources and has made the Blue Economy the new frontier.
She stressed the need of the developing countries to receive support for capacity building and knowledge transfer, particularly in the form of training, secondment of technical staff, facilitating research and studies.    -UNB


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Mexican economy shrinks record 17.3pc in April as industry swoons
Wirecard to continue operating despite filing for insolvency
Turkish Airlines, Air Arabia get flight permission
AI divestment deadline extended again by 2 more months due to corona
India states GDP to contract 1.4-14.3pc in FY21
Cannabis pandemic sales uptick not enough to save struggling sector
IDLC approves 35pc cash dividend at its 35th AGM
Mercantile Bank launches Islamic banking services â€˜Taqwaâ€™


Latest News
Kuwait suspends army general for link with Bangladesh MP Shahid
SC allows WASA to raise 25pc extra tariff on water
38th BCS final result recommends 2,204 candidates to appoint
Crops of 1,800 hectares lands flooded in Sirajganj
BD national held in Malaysia for foeticide
Six Pakistan players cleared to tour England after second negative virus test
Minor girl drowns in ditch in Bogura
40pc corona beds still vacant: Health Minister
Human trafficker held in Madaripur
2 schoolboys drown in Thakurgaon
Most Read News
Buriganga launch capsize: Death toll climbs to 30
Senior Defense Secy Mohsin dies of coronavirus
Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs
Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 26
Minister Mozammel's wife dies of COVID-19
Reasons behind suicide
Noted journalist Mozammel Huq dies of coronavirus
14 killed in Buriganga launch capsize
Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32
Tk 200 fees fixed for COVID-19 tests
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft