Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 8:01 PM
Home Business

Bourses gain Monday led by pharmaceutical sector

Published : Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Correspondent

Both the bourses in Dhaka and Chittagong gained on Monday at pharmaceutical sector's better performance.
The market data says indices of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) on the second trading session gained by 7.41 and 24 points respectively.
On the day the major bourse's the broad index rose to 3981.64 points and at handling 47 million numbers of shares and mutual funds the transacted volume was Tk1.55 billion.
Of the traded 298 companies in the DSE prices increased for 40, declined 19 and remained unchanged for 239 companies.
Among other in the major bourse DS-30 increased by 3.78 points to 1335.51 and DSE Shariah advanced by 1.82 points to 923.57 points.
On transaction volume basis the top ten gainers in the DSE were Beximco Pharma, Ind-Bangla Pharma, Square Pharma, Central Pharma, Pharma Aid, City Bank and Wata Chemicals.
On the other hand in major bourse the highest prices selling top ten companies were Glaxo Smith Cline, Bangladesh Submarine Cable, Sonali Aansh, National Bank, Fine Foods, Beximco Pharma, Pharma Aid, ACI Formulation, National Bank, Fine Foods, National Life Insurance and Reckit Benkiser.
The lowest prices selling top ten companies were Dhaka Dyeing, General Next, Keya Cosmetics, Apollo Ispat, Phoenix Finance First Mutual Fund, Desh Garments, Eastern Lubricants, Islamic Finance, Fu Wang Ceramics and ICB AMCL Second Mutual Fund.
The DSE total market capitalization on the day was Tk3116 billion.
The port city CSE on the second day continued gaining that all share price index rose by 24 points and total transacted amount was  Tk785 million.
Among 138 traded companies prices increased for 29, decreased 13 and remained unchanged for 96 companies.


