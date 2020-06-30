Video
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 1:02 AM
Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32       Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs      
Front Page

People scared of treatment at govt hospitals: Fakhrul

Published : Monday, 29 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said Covid-19-infected patients are scared of seeking treatment at hospitals due to
    government's corruption, negligence and wrong decisions in the health sector.
Fakhrul made the statement while giving an online briefing at the 'Free Medical Services' inauguration programme of the Nationalist Homoeopathic Medical Team from his Uttara residence.  
Fakhrul Islam also alleged that the government had no roadmap to deal with coronavirus. Today the worst situation exists due to the government failure to make the right decision.
Mentioning that covid-19 patients are not interested to take treatment at the designated hospitals due to health sector mismanagement BNP Secretary General said covid-19 infected patients are on the rise but seats in hospitals are not increasing.
Patients are not confident of taking treatment at the government hospitals. Most people are receiving treatment and dying at homes, Fakhurl said.
About the government's package incentives for businessmen during pandemic period Mirza Fakhrul said, it was basically a bank loan. The government did not consider this package on humanitarian ground.
Blaming the government for not providing the basic necessities of life to the unemployed people Fakhrul Islam said many people are unemployed during the economic downturn. But the government did not take necessary steps for them.
Mirza Fakhrul also criticized the government for the meager allocation for the health sector in the 2020-2021 budget.
The BNP Secretary General thanked the nationalist homeopathic medical team for coming forward to stand beside the people during Coronavirus pandemic period.




He said 'Homeopathy is undoubtedly an effective treatment. "Queen Elizabeth of England also takes homeopathic medicine regularly."


