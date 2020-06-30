Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 1:02 AM
latest Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32       Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs      
Home Front Page

UN warns of ‘intensified fighting’ in Rakhine state

Published : Monday, 29 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

YANGON, June 28: The United Nations called for "urgent measures to spare civilians" in Myanmar's conflict-wracked northwest on Sunday, saying fighting has intensified between the army and insurgents.
The military has been battling the Arakan Army (AA) -- a rebel group seeking more autonomy for ethnic Rakhine Buddhists -- in Myanmar's Rakhine and Chin states since
    January last year.
Scores of civilians have been killed in the area and tens of thousands displaced. The two sides have traded allegations of abuse.
Under lockdown and with an internet blackout across much of the conflict zone, reporting from the area is difficult to verify.
The UN expressed concern Sunday over "reports of intensified fighting" in northwest Rakhine state's Rathedaung township.
The area is home to more than 10,000 civilians, and local sources report they are either fleeing or are trapped by the ongoing conflict, the UN said.
Urging both parties to "take urgent measures to spare civilians", the UN also called for them to respect international humanitarian law as well as reiterating the need for a ceasefire with the ongoing global pandemic.
The statement comes after local authorities issued a call last week to residents of more than 40 villages to evacuate ahead of "clearance operations".
The term was used in 2017 before the army waged a brutal crackdown in Rakhine state against the Rohingya Muslim population.
More than 750,000 Rohingya fled to neighbouring Bangladesh, carrying accounts of violence that has led to charges of genocide against Myanmar at the UN's top court.  But Border Affairs Minister Colonel Min Than told AFP Sunday the order was "revoked" because the army was only targeting five villages, including Kyauk Tan, to flush out AA insurgents.
"It's not a 'clearance operation', but a 'military operation,'" Min Than said. The wording changes little for local residents however. Khaing Kyaw of Kyauk Tan village said his family had to flee their homes.
"Artillery shells are fired from the town and the creeks to our village," he told AFP.




"We are all running and having difficulties with food."        -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Diplomatic missions deeply concerned over Myanmar military operation
People scared of treatment at govt hospitals: Fakhrul
BD, 100 other countries not eligible for Schengen visa
UN warns of ‘intensified fighting’ in Rakhine state
coronavirus update bangladesh
BD to contribute $50,000 to ‘Global Citizen’ fund for  Covid-19 vaccine
Antibody test policy finalised
Thousands flee Rakhine villages in renewed army crackdown


Latest News
Japan adds 18 countries, regions to entry ban list over COVID-19
Ittefaq photojournalist Rehena dies
China sends more medical supplies to Bangladesh to fight COVID-19
Shutting Down Jute Mills: BNP says it’s anti-people move
Minor boy killed after rape; culprit held
268 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Two held with 637 bottles of wine in Rajshahi
RAB submits charge sheet against 10 in cocaine smuggling case
It's a murder: State Minister
3 Malaysian employers charged for hiring illegal workers
Most Read News
Buriganga launch capsize: Death toll climbs to 30
Senior Defense Secy Mohsin dies of coronavirus
Minister Mozammel's wife dies of COVID-19
Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs
Reasons behind suicide
Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 26
14 killed in Buriganga launch capsize
Noted journalist Mozammel Huq dies of coronavirus
Covid-19: An equaliser in unequal society
MP Papul removed from NRBC Bank's board of directors
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft