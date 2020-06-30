Treat all patients equally: Quader





He requested them not to discriminate between ordinary and affluent patients.

Obaidul Quader said this at a regular briefing from his official residence.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina discourages such practices.

Mentioning government's stance against irregularities and corruption, Quader said that Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina always follows zero tolerance policy to prevent irregularities and corruption in any sector

He called upon the leaders and activists of Awami League to stand by the people in the flood-hit districts.

The minister said many patients infected with coronavirus are recovering after being treated at home.

He requested the authorities concerned to increase the coverage of telemedicine services to provide necessary medical advice to patients who are undergoing treatment at home.

Quader said that the capacity of sample test is increasing day by day. If more patients are identified through tests, it will be easier to prevent the spread of virus.

He called upon private entrepreneurs to set up PCR labs. -UNB















Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday called upon the hospital authorities to provide medical services to all patients equally.He requested them not to discriminate between ordinary and affluent patients.Obaidul Quader said this at a regular briefing from his official residence.He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina discourages such practices.Mentioning government's stance against irregularities and corruption, Quader said that Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina always follows zero tolerance policy to prevent irregularities and corruption in any sectorHe called upon the leaders and activists of Awami League to stand by the people in the flood-hit districts.The minister said many patients infected with coronavirus are recovering after being treated at home.He requested the authorities concerned to increase the coverage of telemedicine services to provide necessary medical advice to patients who are undergoing treatment at home.Quader said that the capacity of sample test is increasing day by day. If more patients are identified through tests, it will be easier to prevent the spread of virus.He called upon private entrepreneurs to set up PCR labs. -UNB