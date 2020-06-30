Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 1:01 AM
latest Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32       Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs      
Home Front Page

Treat all patients equally: Quader

Published : Monday, 29 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday called upon the hospital authorities to provide medical services to all patients equally.
He requested them not to discriminate between ordinary and affluent patients.
Obaidul Quader said this at a regular briefing from his official residence.
    He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina discourages such practices.
Mentioning government's stance against irregularities and corruption, Quader said that Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina always follows zero tolerance policy to prevent irregularities and corruption in any sector
He called upon the leaders and activists of Awami League to stand by the people in the flood-hit districts.
The minister said many patients infected with coronavirus are recovering after being treated at home.
He requested the authorities concerned to increase the coverage of telemedicine services to provide necessary medical advice to patients who are undergoing treatment at home.
Quader said that the capacity of sample test is increasing day by day. If more patients are identified through tests, it will be easier to prevent the spread of virus.
He called upon private entrepreneurs to set up PCR labs.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Diplomatic missions deeply concerned over Myanmar military operation
People scared of treatment at govt hospitals: Fakhrul
BD, 100 other countries not eligible for Schengen visa
UN warns of ‘intensified fighting’ in Rakhine state
coronavirus update bangladesh
BD to contribute $50,000 to ‘Global Citizen’ fund for  Covid-19 vaccine
Antibody test policy finalised
Thousands flee Rakhine villages in renewed army crackdown


Latest News
Japan adds 18 countries, regions to entry ban list over COVID-19
Ittefaq photojournalist Rehena dies
China sends more medical supplies to Bangladesh to fight COVID-19
Shutting Down Jute Mills: BNP says it’s anti-people move
Minor boy killed after rape; culprit held
268 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Two held with 637 bottles of wine in Rajshahi
RAB submits charge sheet against 10 in cocaine smuggling case
It's a murder: State Minister
3 Malaysian employers charged for hiring illegal workers
Most Read News
Buriganga launch capsize: Death toll climbs to 30
Senior Defense Secy Mohsin dies of coronavirus
Minister Mozammel's wife dies of COVID-19
Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs
Reasons behind suicide
Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 26
14 killed in Buriganga launch capsize
Noted journalist Mozammel Huq dies of coronavirus
Covid-19: An equaliser in unequal society
MP Papul removed from NRBC Bank's board of directors
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft