Another cop dies of C-19

Another policeman died at Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital (CPH) in the capital on Saturday night after contracting coronavirus.The deceased was identified as Mohammad Atiar Rahman of Madhukhali village in Faridpur district. He was posted at Manikganj District Police Control Room as aconstable. The police constable breathed his last around 10:00pm, said Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) at police headquarters (Media) Md Sohel Rana.The body of the deceased was sent to his village home for burial.With the death of constable Atiar, at least 39 members of Bangladesh police died of Covid-19 while discharging duties. He left behind wife, two daughters and a host of relatives.A total of 9,948 members of Bangladesh police have been infected with Covid-19 across the country until Saturday morning."Among the total cases, 5,855 policemen have made full recovery so far," said sources at the police headquarters.