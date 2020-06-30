Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 1:01 AM
latest Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32       Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs      
Home Front Page

Another cop dies of C-19

Published : Monday, 29 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

Another policeman died at Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital (CPH) in the capital on Saturday night after contracting coronavirus.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Atiar Rahman of Madhukhali village in Faridpur district. He was posted at Manikganj District Police Control Room as a
    constable. The police constable breathed his last around 10:00pm, said Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) at police headquarters (Media) Md Sohel Rana.
The body of the deceased was sent to his village home for burial.
With the death of constable Atiar, at least 39 members of Bangladesh police died of Covid-19 while discharging duties. He left behind wife, two daughters and a host of relatives.
A total of 9,948 members of Bangladesh police have been infected with Covid-19 across the country until Saturday morning.




"Among the total cases, 5,855 policemen have made full recovery so far," said sources at the police headquarters.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Diplomatic missions deeply concerned over Myanmar military operation
People scared of treatment at govt hospitals: Fakhrul
BD, 100 other countries not eligible for Schengen visa
UN warns of ‘intensified fighting’ in Rakhine state
coronavirus update bangladesh
BD to contribute $50,000 to ‘Global Citizen’ fund for  Covid-19 vaccine
Antibody test policy finalised
Thousands flee Rakhine villages in renewed army crackdown


Latest News
Japan adds 18 countries, regions to entry ban list over COVID-19
Ittefaq photojournalist Rehena dies
China sends more medical supplies to Bangladesh to fight COVID-19
Shutting Down Jute Mills: BNP says it’s anti-people move
Minor boy killed after rape; culprit held
268 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Two held with 637 bottles of wine in Rajshahi
RAB submits charge sheet against 10 in cocaine smuggling case
It's a murder: State Minister
3 Malaysian employers charged for hiring illegal workers
Most Read News
Buriganga launch capsize: Death toll climbs to 30
Senior Defense Secy Mohsin dies of coronavirus
Minister Mozammel's wife dies of COVID-19
Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs
Reasons behind suicide
Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 26
14 killed in Buriganga launch capsize
Noted journalist Mozammel Huq dies of coronavirus
Covid-19: An equaliser in unequal society
MP Papul removed from NRBC Bank's board of directors
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft