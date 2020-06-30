JS to pass Finance Bill today





The Jatiya Sangsad (JS) is set to pass the Finance Bill 2020 today (Monday) with some possible changes, including the withdrawal of the proposed supplementary duty (SD) on telecom services.Besides, the JS will approve the Appropriations Bill 2020 tomorrow (June 30) through which the Tk 5.68 lakh crore national budget for FY21 will be passed.The sittings of the House will resume at 11:00 am after a five-day recess as the session was adjourned on June 23.After the leader of the House and the Prime Minister's winding up speech on the proposed budget, the Finance Minister would deliver his concluding speech and thus would incorporate the suggestions from the various quarters on the Finance Bill including from the premier and the lawmakers.According to officials at the Finance Ministry, Kamal may cancel his plans to raise the supplementary duty (SD) on telecom services and double the deposit in VAT-related disputes followingcriticism and demands from various quarters.While placing the Tk 5,68,000 crore budget for fiscal year 2020-21 on June 11, the minister proposed raising the supplementary duty on all kinds of telecom services to 15 percent from the existing 10 percent.The Finance Ministry officials said the finance minister may keep most of his fiscal measures about the income tax unchanged. He has already proposed a lot of concessions in the direct tax segment to ease the burden on the individual and corporate taxpayers amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.The proposed budget is also likely to witness a change in the deposit needed for appealing against tax claims before VAT commissioners and appellate tribunals.The finance minister has proposed to increase it from 10 per cent of the disputed amount at present to 20 percent.He, however, may keep the scope for investing the untaxed money, also commonly known as the black money.