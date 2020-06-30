Flood situation worsens as major rivers swell



Over 50,000 families of the flood-affected areas in Sirajganj remain marooned as Jamuna River is flowing above the danger level on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

In Gaibandha, Teesta, Brahmmaputra and Ghaghat are flowing above the danger levels, leaving 20,000 people marooned.

According to the Water Development Board, the Brahmmaputra River is flowing 59cm above the danger level while Ghaghat River is flowing 35cm above the danger mark.

Roads and educational institutions in many areas have been submerged while people using boats to cross the Gaibandha-Balashighat Road.

Aminul Islam, chairman of Tarapur Union in Sundarganj upazila, said flood water has entered Tarapur, Belka, Kanchipara, Haripur, Kapasia, Sreepur, Chandipur of Sundarganj upazila; Kamarjani, Molarchar, Gidari areas in Sadar upazila; Erendbari, Fazlupur, Phulchari, Gazaria, Uria, Udkhali areas in Phulchari upazila; Bharatkhali, Ghuridah and Haldia areas in Saghata upazila.

People in the flood affected areas have taken shelter in the flood protection embankment and high places with their domestic animals.

In Bogura, The low-lying areas of Sariakandi upazilas have been inundated by flood water caused by the onrush of hill water and heavy rainfall for the last couple of days, damaging the standing crops and vegetable in the area.

Besides, the Jamuna River at Sariakandi point is flowing 35cm above the danger level.

Abdul Halim, Sariakandi Upazila Agriculture Officer, said some 4,076 hectares of jute, aush, vegetable, aman seedbeds, corn and chili fields in Chaluabari, Hatsherpur, Kajla, Kornibari, Chandanbaisha, Bohail of the upazila have been

inundated.

A family in Dinajpur collecting essentials from a submerged shop on Sunday (Left).

Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) officials said the major rivers in Brahmaputra basin were flowing above their respective danger marks at 10 points in the last 24 hours until 10:00am on Sunday following continuous onrush of huge water amid torrential rains from the upper catchment areas in India.

The Brahmaputra was flowing 53cm above its danger level at Noonkhawa and 66cm at Chilmari and Dharla by 65cm at Kurigram points in Kurigram, Teesta by 15cm above the danger mark at Dalia in Nilphamari and Ghaghot by 35cm at Gaibandha points at 9:00am on Sunday.

Besides, the Jamuna was flowing 59cm above the danger mark at Fulchhari in Gaibandha, 52cm at Bahadurabad in Jamalpur, 29cm at Sariakandi in Bogura, 30cm at Kazipur and 9cm at Sirajganj points in Sirajganj districts at 9:00 on Sunday.

According to FFWC, the recorded rainfalls during the past 24 hours till 9:00am were 572 millimeter at Cherrapunji, 69mm at Darjeeling and 88mm at Shillong points of the northwestern Indian states in the upstream.

The recorded rainfalls during the past 24 hours till 9:00am were 360 mm at Larergar, 175mm at Lalakhal, 240mm at Maheshkhola, 130mm at Chhatak, 213mm at Sunamganj and 91 mm at Jariyangail stations in the downstream.

In Meghna or Surma-Kushiyara basin, water levels were above the danger marks at four points including Kanaighat point in the Surma River (61 cm), Sunamganj point in Kushiyara (70 cm), Larergar in Jadukata (90cm) and Kalmakanda in the Someswari River (2cm) till 9:00on Sunday.

A total of 18 upazilas in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts have been inundated while several lakh people marooned.









Kumar Bishwas Ranajit, assistant engineer of Sirajganj Water Development Board, said the flood situation in the low-lying area of the district as the Jamuna River swelled further.





