C-19: 43 more die, 3,809 infected anew





The global Covid-19 cases reached 10,118,952 on Sunday, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of Johns Hopkins University.

Besides, the deadly disease has so far claimed 501,960 lives.

At the same time, 5,487,442 people have been recovered from the deadly virus.

However, among all the coronavirus affected countries, the US has been the worst-hit with the highest recorded deaths of 125,539 patients and about 2,508,705 confirmed cases.

Brazil has come up to the second position after the US with 1,313,667 cases and 57,070 deaths as of Sunday.

Meanwhile, South Asian country India has come up to the fourth position after Russia with 508,953 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The country has so far reported

15,685 deaths.

Russia counted the third highest Covid-19 cases- 1,313,667, after the US and Brazil till the date.

In Bangladesh, with Sunday's deaths, the total death toll from the deadly virus rose to 1,738 and the number of total infections stood at 137,787. Some 1,409 patients cured cured during this time.

"Among the dead patients, 21 were from Dhaka, 10 from Chattogram, three each from Khulna and Sylhet, two from Rahshahi and Barishal, one each from Rangpur and Mymensingh," Additional Director General of Health Directorate Professor Dr Nasima Sultana made the disclosure during a virtual briefing on Sunday.

Thirty patients died in different hospitals, twelve at their respective homes and one was diagnosed with the infection after death.

"Their age-based analysis says two was aged between 21 and 30, one between 31 and 40, seven were aged between 41 and 50, 13 between 51 and 60, 12 between 61 and 70, seven between 71 and 80 and another was aged between 81 and 90," she said.

"Some 17,034 samples were collected in last 24 hours and 18,092 were tested in 65 labs across country. So far 730,197, samples have been tested," she added.

Besides, 1,409 patients have recovered during the time, increasing the tally to 55,727.

According to the latest data by DGHS, 40.44 per cent coronavirus infected patients have recovered and 1.26 per cent died. The infection rate has been 21.05 per cent on Sunday.

However, the infection rate in the country till date was 18.87 percent.









Currently, 64,598 people are quarantined across the country - including 3,090 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 293,673 people have completed their quarantine course.





Bangladesh on Sunday confirmed 43 more deaths from the novel coronavirus and 3,809 new cases of infection in 24 hours, while the global death toll from the virus has crossed five lakh and more than one crore people have been infected so far.The global Covid-19 cases reached 10,118,952 on Sunday, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of Johns Hopkins University.Besides, the deadly disease has so far claimed 501,960 lives.At the same time, 5,487,442 people have been recovered from the deadly virus.However, among all the coronavirus affected countries, the US has been the worst-hit with the highest recorded deaths of 125,539 patients and about 2,508,705 confirmed cases.Brazil has come up to the second position after the US with 1,313,667 cases and 57,070 deaths as of Sunday.Meanwhile, South Asian country India has come up to the fourth position after Russia with 508,953 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The country has so far reported15,685 deaths.Russia counted the third highest Covid-19 cases- 1,313,667, after the US and Brazil till the date.In Bangladesh, with Sunday's deaths, the total death toll from the deadly virus rose to 1,738 and the number of total infections stood at 137,787. Some 1,409 patients cured cured during this time."Among the dead patients, 21 were from Dhaka, 10 from Chattogram, three each from Khulna and Sylhet, two from Rahshahi and Barishal, one each from Rangpur and Mymensingh," Additional Director General of Health Directorate Professor Dr Nasima Sultana made the disclosure during a virtual briefing on Sunday.Thirty patients died in different hospitals, twelve at their respective homes and one was diagnosed with the infection after death."Their age-based analysis says two was aged between 21 and 30, one between 31 and 40, seven were aged between 41 and 50, 13 between 51 and 60, 12 between 61 and 70, seven between 71 and 80 and another was aged between 81 and 90," she said."Some 17,034 samples were collected in last 24 hours and 18,092 were tested in 65 labs across country. So far 730,197, samples have been tested," she added.Besides, 1,409 patients have recovered during the time, increasing the tally to 55,727.According to the latest data by DGHS, 40.44 per cent coronavirus infected patients have recovered and 1.26 per cent died. The infection rate has been 21.05 per cent on Sunday.However, the infection rate in the country till date was 18.87 percent.Currently, 64,598 people are quarantined across the country - including 3,090 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 293,673 people have completed their quarantine course.