Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 1:01 AM
latest Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32       Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs      
Home Back Page

Three killed in ‘gunfight’ with Rab in Sundarban

Published : Monday, 29 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Three people were killed in what Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) termed a gunfight in the Sundarban. Two more people were injured in the incident. Rab members rescued two fishermen from there.
Two of the deceased were identified as Shariful Islam (24), Habibur Rahman (24). The unidentified dead was aged around 25. The names of the other two detainees could not be known yet, said Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun BPM, PPM, the newly appointed Director General of Rab.
Rab claims to have recovered five firearms, 33 rounds of ammunition, local weapons and other items recovered from the spot. A trawler used in the robbery was also seized.
The operation was carried out in the Malancha River, Khoprakhali River, Mamdo River and Firingi River in Satkhira range of the west Sundarbans.
Rab members carried out the operation from June 25 to the early hours on Sunday. Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun held a press briefing at Rab-6 office in Khulna at 12:30pm in this regard.




Lieutenant Colonel Tofail Mostafa Sarwar, Additional Director General (OPS) of Rab, Lt Col Rawsonul Firoz, Commander of Rab-6 and other officials were present at the press briefing.    -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Papia case: ACC digs out Tk 40m in ‘illegal assets’
Global virus infections top 10 million
Three killed in ‘gunfight’ with Rab in Sundarban
Photojourno Kajol put on remand
Declare C-19 vaccines a global common good: Global leaders
Utility agencies asked to correct inflated power bills
Over 4 kgs gold recovered from Satkhira border
Two Kuwaiti MPs accused in case linked to Shahid


Latest News
Japan adds 18 countries, regions to entry ban list over COVID-19
Ittefaq photojournalist Rehena dies
China sends more medical supplies to Bangladesh to fight COVID-19
Shutting Down Jute Mills: BNP says it’s anti-people move
Minor boy killed after rape; culprit held
268 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Two held with 637 bottles of wine in Rajshahi
RAB submits charge sheet against 10 in cocaine smuggling case
It's a murder: State Minister
3 Malaysian employers charged for hiring illegal workers
Most Read News
Buriganga launch capsize: Death toll climbs to 30
Senior Defense Secy Mohsin dies of coronavirus
Minister Mozammel's wife dies of COVID-19
Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs
Reasons behind suicide
Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 26
14 killed in Buriganga launch capsize
Noted journalist Mozammel Huq dies of coronavirus
Covid-19: An equaliser in unequal society
MP Papul removed from NRBC Bank's board of directors
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft