Three killed in ‘gunfight’ with Rab in Sundarban

Three people were killed in what Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) termed a gunfight in the Sundarban. Two more people were injured in the incident. Rab members rescued two fishermen from there.Two of the deceased were identified as Shariful Islam (24), Habibur Rahman (24). The unidentified dead was aged around 25. The names of the other two detainees could not be known yet, said Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun BPM, PPM, the newly appointed Director General of Rab.Rab claims to have recovered five firearms, 33 rounds of ammunition, local weapons and other items recovered from the spot. A trawler used in the robbery was also seized.The operation was carried out in the Malancha River, Khoprakhali River, Mamdo River and Firingi River in Satkhira range of the west Sundarbans.Rab members carried out the operation from June 25 to the early hours on Sunday. Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun held a press briefing at Rab-6 office in Khulna at 12:30pm in this regard.Lieutenant Colonel Tofail Mostafa Sarwar, Additional Director General (OPS) of Rab, Lt Col Rawsonul Firoz, Commander of Rab-6 and other officials were present at the press briefing. -Agencies