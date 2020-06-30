Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 1:01 AM
latest Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32       Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs      
Home Back Page

Case Under DSA

Photojourno Kajol put on remand

Published : Monday, 29 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Court Correspondent

Photojournalist  Shafiqul Islam Kajol was placed on a two-day remand by a Dhaka court on Sunday in a case filed under the Digital Security Act(DSA).
Metropolitan Magistrate Debdash Chandra Adhikary passed the  remand order, said GRO Ashraf Ali.
Sub-Inspector Mohammad Rassel Mollah of the  Detective Branch(DB)  of Police and also the investigation officer of the case produced him before the court through video conferencing from Dhaka Central Jail.
Kajol  remand and bail hearing was held  through online .
Barrister Jatyrmoy Barua pleaded before the court for granting bail  cancelling remand prayer .
Earlier, another Dhaka court fixed Sunday for the hearing on the  remand prayer.
 Usmin Ara Bailey, a member of Bangladesh Jubo Mahila League's Central Committee filed the case against Kajol under Sections 25, 26, and 29 of the Digital Security Act with Hazaribagh police station on March 10.
According to the case documents, journalist Kajol was accused of engaging in extortion by obtaining information illegally and publishing false, intimidating, and defamatory information via Facebook and Messenger.
Journalist Kajol went missing after leaving his office on March 10, a day after a ruling party lawmaker from Magura-1 filed a case against him and 31 others on charge of publishing a report with "false information".
A second case was filed against him under the Digital Security Act on the same day he went missing.
Later, his wife Julia Ferdousi Nayan filed a general diary with Chawkbazar police station on the next day.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Papia case: ACC digs out Tk 40m in ‘illegal assets’
Global virus infections top 10 million
Three killed in ‘gunfight’ with Rab in Sundarban
Photojourno Kajol put on remand
Declare C-19 vaccines a global common good: Global leaders
Utility agencies asked to correct inflated power bills
Over 4 kgs gold recovered from Satkhira border
Two Kuwaiti MPs accused in case linked to Shahid


Latest News
Japan adds 18 countries, regions to entry ban list over COVID-19
Ittefaq photojournalist Rehena dies
China sends more medical supplies to Bangladesh to fight COVID-19
Shutting Down Jute Mills: BNP says it’s anti-people move
Minor boy killed after rape; culprit held
268 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Two held with 637 bottles of wine in Rajshahi
RAB submits charge sheet against 10 in cocaine smuggling case
It's a murder: State Minister
3 Malaysian employers charged for hiring illegal workers
Most Read News
Buriganga launch capsize: Death toll climbs to 30
Senior Defense Secy Mohsin dies of coronavirus
Minister Mozammel's wife dies of COVID-19
Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs
Reasons behind suicide
Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 26
14 killed in Buriganga launch capsize
Noted journalist Mozammel Huq dies of coronavirus
Covid-19: An equaliser in unequal society
MP Papul removed from NRBC Bank's board of directors
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft