Photojourno Kajol put on remand





Metropolitan Magistrate Debdash Chandra Adhikary passed the remand order, said GRO Ashraf Ali.

Sub-Inspector Mohammad Rassel Mollah of the Detective Branch(DB) of Police and also the investigation officer of the case produced him before the court through video conferencing from Dhaka Central Jail.

Kajol remand and bail hearing was held through online .

Barrister Jatyrmoy Barua pleaded before the court for granting bail cancelling remand prayer .

Earlier, another Dhaka court fixed Sunday for the hearing on the remand prayer.

Usmin Ara Bailey, a member of Bangladesh Jubo Mahila League's Central Committee filed the case against Kajol under Sections 25, 26, and 29 of the Digital Security Act with Hazaribagh police station on March 10.

According to the case documents, journalist Kajol was accused of engaging in extortion by obtaining information illegally and publishing false, intimidating, and defamatory information via Facebook and Messenger.

Journalist Kajol went missing after leaving his office on March 10, a day after a ruling party lawmaker from Magura-1 filed a case against him and 31 others on charge of publishing a report with "false information".

A second case was filed against him under the Digital Security Act on the same day he went missing.

Later, his wife Julia Ferdousi Nayan filed a general diary with Chawkbazar police station on the next day.















