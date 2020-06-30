Declare C-19 vaccines a global common good: Global leaders





Some 32 former chiefs of states and governments, political leaders, artistes, international NGOs and institutions are among the signatories.

Muhammad Yunus, Desmond Tutu, Mikhail Gorbachev, Malala Yousafzai, Bono, Richard Branson, Lech Walesa, Jody Williams, Mahathir Mohamad, Lula, George Clooney, Sharon Stone, Forest Whitaker, Leymah Gbowee, Mary Robinson, Tawakkol Karman, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Shabana Azmi, Anne Hidalgo, Thomas Bach, Andrea Bocelli and other world leaders made the appeal to declare Corona vaccine a global common good, said the Yunus Centre on Sunday.

The unified appeal is urging action from governments, foundations, philanthropists and social businesses to come forward to produce and/or distribute the vaccines all over the world for free.

"We invite all social, political, and health entities to re-affirm our collective responsibility for the protection of ALL vulnerable persons without any discrimination whatsoever," the message reads. -UNB















Some 105 global leaders including 18 Nobel Laureates have signed a call initiated by Yunus Centre to declare COVID-19 Vaccines as a global common good.Some 32 former chiefs of states and governments, political leaders, artistes, international NGOs and institutions are among the signatories.Muhammad Yunus, Desmond Tutu, Mikhail Gorbachev, Malala Yousafzai, Bono, Richard Branson, Lech Walesa, Jody Williams, Mahathir Mohamad, Lula, George Clooney, Sharon Stone, Forest Whitaker, Leymah Gbowee, Mary Robinson, Tawakkol Karman, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Shabana Azmi, Anne Hidalgo, Thomas Bach, Andrea Bocelli and other world leaders made the appeal to declare Corona vaccine a global common good, said the Yunus Centre on Sunday.The unified appeal is urging action from governments, foundations, philanthropists and social businesses to come forward to produce and/or distribute the vaccines all over the world for free."We invite all social, political, and health entities to re-affirm our collective responsibility for the protection of ALL vulnerable persons without any discrimination whatsoever," the message reads. -UNB