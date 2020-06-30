Utility agencies asked to correct inflated power bills





Following a strong wave of criticism for 'ghost electricity bill' across the country, the Power Division issued the new order on Sunday.

Consumers across the country are facing serious harassment in paying the bills in the month of February, March and April without late payment fee or surcharge as the utility agencies are yet to get any official order in this regard.

To minimize the problem, the Power Division formed a 'Task Force' to punish the employees and officials of six power distribution agencies involved in making 'inflated bill' that created panic among consumers across the country.

During the lockdown period, consumers received two to five times higher bills compared to the bills of February and March.

Consumers of different distribution companies received the bill as the six distribution companies - Bangladesh Power Development Company (PDB), Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (REB), West-Zone Power Distribution Company Ltd (WZPDCL), Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC), North West Zone Power Distribution Company Ltd (NASCO) and Dhaka Electric Supply Company (DESCO) - made the bills on an average basis that changed the electricity consumption slabs of the consumers and created inflated bills.

It was alleged that as per directives of the top officials of the distributing agencies, the junior officials made the inflated bills or average bills and sent them to the consumers.

"A section of officials and employees were involved in making the inflated bills. They wanted to tarnish the image of the government. They will be punished," Nasrul Hamid said.

The meeting at the Power Division was told that NESCO (power distributor at the northern part of the country) handed over 5,000 bills to its consumers which were 300 times more than the actual bill.

Following the meeting State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid assured that the consumers would not pay the extra bill.









"Sending additional bills to some customers was a mistake. The corrected bills will be given, if you communicate with the nearest electricity office. No one will have to pay additional bills," he said.





