Over 4 kgs gold recovered from Satkhira border

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered over four kgs of gold from Keragachhi border in Satkhira early morning on Sunday.

Acting on information, a team of 33 battalion, led by patrol commander of Kakdanga BOP Noor Alam, raided in Gaffarer ghat area around 5:00am and found the abandoned gold, according to BGB HQ press release.

The gold, weighing 4.540 kgs, is worth over Tk 2.68 crore. BGB 33 battalion commander M Golam Mohiuddin said. the recovered gold will be deposited to the government treasury.





