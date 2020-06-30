Video
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020
Two Kuwaiti MPs accused in case linked to Shahid

Published : Monday, 29 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Kuwait's public prosecution revealed that two members of the Kuwaiti parliament were also involved in the case involving Bangladesh MP Mohammad Shahid Islam, who is now in custody on charges of human trafficking and money laundering.
According to Al Qabas, a Kuwaiti influential Daily, two members of the Kuwaiti parliament were also involved in the case involving Shahid Islam, lawmaker from Laxmipur-2 constituency, is part of a three-member racket.
The public prosecution has ordered MP Shahid Islam and another accused to be taken into custody on charges of human trafficking and money laundering and jailed for 21 days in the central prison.
However, the prosecutor would demand that the parliamentary immunity of the two lawmakers be lifted, so that they can be interrogated, the Gulf News report quoted an Al Qabas newspaper source on Saturday.
During CID investigation, Shahid admitted that he had handed one million Kuwaiti dinars (nearly 3 million USD} in cash to the manager of a company in exchange for bringing people from Bangladesh to Kuwait illegally.
Shahid also admitted to paying large sums of money to high officials including a security official. He also revealed to his interrogators that former and serving Kuwaiti lawmakers were involved in the racket.




Meanwhile, Lawmakers of the country demanded extensive investigation to identify everyone involved and to bring them to book.


