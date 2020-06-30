Writ seeks HC directive on fast delivery of C-19 test results





Supreme Court lawyer Moniruzzaman Lincoln filed the writ as public interest litigation.

The health secretary and the Director-General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) have been made respondents.

After filing the writ petition, Moniruzzaman Lincoln said, "It takes seven to ten days to get Covid-19 test results. As a result, an infected person can unknowingly infect others while waiting for a test report.

A person having symptoms does not know whether he or she is infected with the virus until receiving the report, he added.









'There is no alternative to provide test report quickly for preventing the spread of infection, he said.





