Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 1:00 AM
latest Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32       Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs      
Home Back Page

Writ seeks HC directive on fast delivery of C-19 test results

Published : Monday, 29 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Staff Correspondent

A writ petition was filed with the High Court (HC) on Sunday, seeking its instruction on the authorities concerned of the government for quick delivery of Covid-19 test results after collection of samples.
Supreme Court lawyer Moniruzzaman Lincoln filed the writ as public interest litigation.
The health secretary and the Director-General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) have been made respondents.
After filing the writ petition, Moniruzzaman Lincoln said, "It takes seven to ten days to get Covid-19 test results. As a result, an infected person can unknowingly infect others while waiting for a test report.
A person having symptoms does not know whether he or she is infected with the virus until receiving the report, he added.




'There is no alternative to provide test report quickly for preventing the spread of infection, he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Papia case: ACC digs out Tk 40m in ‘illegal assets’
Global virus infections top 10 million
Three killed in ‘gunfight’ with Rab in Sundarban
Photojourno Kajol put on remand
Declare C-19 vaccines a global common good: Global leaders
Utility agencies asked to correct inflated power bills
Over 4 kgs gold recovered from Satkhira border
Two Kuwaiti MPs accused in case linked to Shahid


Latest News
Japan adds 18 countries, regions to entry ban list over COVID-19
Ittefaq photojournalist Rehena dies
China sends more medical supplies to Bangladesh to fight COVID-19
Shutting Down Jute Mills: BNP says it’s anti-people move
Minor boy killed after rape; culprit held
268 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Two held with 637 bottles of wine in Rajshahi
RAB submits charge sheet against 10 in cocaine smuggling case
It's a murder: State Minister
3 Malaysian employers charged for hiring illegal workers
Most Read News
Buriganga launch capsize: Death toll climbs to 30
Senior Defense Secy Mohsin dies of coronavirus
Minister Mozammel's wife dies of COVID-19
Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs
Reasons behind suicide
Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 26
14 killed in Buriganga launch capsize
Noted journalist Mozammel Huq dies of coronavirus
Covid-19: An equaliser in unequal society
MP Papul removed from NRBC Bank's board of directors
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft