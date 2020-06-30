Vehicular movement on Dhaka-Sylhet Highway to remain shut for 4 days

SYLHET, June 28: Plying of all vehicles on Sherpur and Kagajpur bridges on Dhaka-Sylhet Highway will remain suspended for four days due to repair works.

Ritesh Barua, executive engineer of Roads and Highways Department, Sylhet, said the decl slabs of Sherpur Bridge and Kagajpur Bridge willbe repaired from 6am on July 3 till 6am on July 7.

All Dhaka-bound vehicles from Sylhet and Sylhet-bound vehicles from Dhaka have been asked to use Sherpur-Moulvibazar-Rajnagar-Fenchuganj-Sylhet road as alternative route during this period, he said. -UNB