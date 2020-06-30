Video
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 1:00 AM
latest Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32       Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs      
4 die of Covid-19 in Ctg

Published : Monday, 29 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

CHATTOGRAM, June 26: Only sixty four people have been tested positive from corona virus after testing 590 samples in Chattogram district in last 24 hours.
The infection toll now stands at 7689 and with the four deaths on Sunday, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll in Chattogram reached 169, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said.
Among the newly detected corona patients, 43 are from Chattogram city and 19 from different upazilas of the district.
A total of 953 persons were released from the hospital after recovery from COVID-19 infection. Dr Rabbi said that 23 COVID-19 patients were diagnosed with the corona virus at BITID, Chattogram after testing 274 samples in last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, 20 more new COVID-19 patients were tested corona positive at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) after testing 82 samples during the same period.




Besides, 14 new COVID-19 patients were identified at CVASU, Chattogram after testing 200 samples, the civil surgeon adding that seven more new COVID-19 patients were identified at Chattogram University after testing 34 samples.    -BSS


