Nearly 7.15cr people get govt relief amid Covid-19 pandemic





"The government continues its relief assistance among people amid coronavirus situation as around 7, 14, 83,095 individuals of 1, 62, 95,904 families so far got government aid," said an official release on Sunday.

The government has distributed 1, 88,024 tonnes of rice out of allocated 2, 11,017 tonnes among the people till June 27, the release quoted a data, provided by 64 district administrations, as saying.

The government has allocated nearly Taka 123 crore in cash for purchasing other relief goods including the baby food across the country.

Of the total amount, Taka 95,83,72,264 in cash has been allocated for buying relief materials, of which, Taka 88,57,38,133 have been distributed among 4,28,22,411 individuals, it said.









The government has distributed baby food of Taka 25, 21, 19,241 among nearly 16.91 lakh people as Taka 27.14 crore was allocated to this end, it added. -BSS





