Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 12:59 AM
latest Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32       Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs      
Home City News

Nearly 7.15cr people get govt relief amid Covid-19 pandemic

Published : Monday, 29 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Around 7, 14, 83,095 people from nearly 1.63 crore families have so far received government relief assistance across the country amid coronavirus pandemic.
"The government continues its relief assistance among people amid coronavirus situation as around 7, 14, 83,095 individuals of 1, 62, 95,904 families so far got government aid," said an official release on Sunday.
The government has distributed 1, 88,024 tonnes of rice out of allocated 2, 11,017 tonnes among the people till June 27, the release quoted a data, provided by 64 district administrations, as saying.
The government has allocated nearly Taka 123 crore in cash for purchasing other relief goods including the baby food across the country.
Of the total amount, Taka 95,83,72,264 in cash has been allocated for buying relief materials, of which, Taka 88,57,38,133 have been distributed among 4,28,22,411 individuals, it said.




The government has distributed baby food of Taka 25, 21, 19,241 among nearly 16.91 lakh people as Taka 27.14 crore was allocated to this end, it added.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Vehicular movement on Dhaka-Sylhet Highway to remain shut for 4 days
Bangladesh Sachetan Nagorik Committee organized a human chain
Sundarban O Upokul Surakkha Andolan forms a human chain in front of Dhaka Reporters' Unity
4 die of Covid-19 in Ctg
Chinese ‘expansionism’ against India condemned
Nearly 7.15cr people get govt relief amid Covid-19 pandemic
BGB recovers 4.5 kg gold bars from Satkhira border
Pandemic has reshaped millions of lives in BD, President Hamid is no exception


Latest News
Japan adds 18 countries, regions to entry ban list over COVID-19
Ittefaq photojournalist Rehena dies
China sends more medical supplies to Bangladesh to fight COVID-19
Shutting Down Jute Mills: BNP says it’s anti-people move
Minor boy killed after rape; culprit held
268 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Two held with 637 bottles of wine in Rajshahi
RAB submits charge sheet against 10 in cocaine smuggling case
It's a murder: State Minister
3 Malaysian employers charged for hiring illegal workers
Most Read News
Buriganga launch capsize: Death toll climbs to 30
Senior Defense Secy Mohsin dies of coronavirus
Minister Mozammel's wife dies of COVID-19
Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs
Reasons behind suicide
Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 26
14 killed in Buriganga launch capsize
Noted journalist Mozammel Huq dies of coronavirus
Covid-19: An equaliser in unequal society
MP Papul removed from NRBC Bank's board of directors
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft