BGB recovers 4.5 kg gold bars from Satkhira border

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Sunday recovered 24 gold bars weighing 4.5, kilograms along the border with India in Satkhira.

"A patrol team of BGB recovered the gold bars estimated to cost of Taka 2.68 crore from Keragachi Gaffarer Ghat area along the border at around 5.20 am," a BGB release quoting Satkhira BGB Battalion commander Lt Col Mohammad Golam Mohiuddin Khandaker, said.

The battalion commanded said they conducted the pre-planned operation as reports of hundi, drag trafficking, gold and silver smuggling were coming from the area.

Process is underway to hand the gold bars over to Satkhira Treasury Office. -BSS







