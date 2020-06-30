

ACC graft report goes unheeded by DGHS authorities



In the report, ACC-the anti-graft watchdog clearly mentioned 25 recommendations for preventing graft and other corrupt practices in health sector. Sadly, all of them have fallen on deaf ears as allegation of corruption in the procurement of respirators, PPEs and other safety gear came out during the Covid-19 pandemic. Had the health ministry followed the ACC's recommendations made last year, unbridled corruption in the health sector could have been reined in. That said - The statement of the ACC shames the entire healthcare sector as we have reared up corruption in such a way that it has become an integral part of our routine life.











According to the report on December 12 last year the ACC sent a letter to the health ministry asking it to blacklist some 14 medical equipment suppliers. These dubious suppliers were found involved in misappropriation of public money worth about taka 108 crore in several cases. This is quite unbelievable that the DGHS took 6 months to ban those companies. The work which could have been done in 6 days took 6 months! This issue is suspicious and giving us an indication that transcendentally DGHS has given chances to continue the corrupt practice. At a time when we are facing the most severe health crisis in history how could this graft happen? It is disheartening to the extreme.



Now, the call of conscience says that further investigation is needed. The anti-graft watch dog did a laudable job and we applaud for their zero tolerance policy towards corruption. Therefore, we suggest that ACC digs deeper to find out the culprit DGHS officials who have not acted and deliberately prevented the ACC recommendations from being realized. Let the cat out of the bag, we wish to witness exemplary punishments handed out to the culprits.