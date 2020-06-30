Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 12:59 AM
latest Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32       Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs      
Home Op-Ed

Turkey, France: Longtime rivalry on the horizon?

Published : Monday, 29 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Current tensions between Paris and Ankara - especially over Libya, Syria and the east Mediterranean - risk turning into longtime rivalry, experts say. The conflict began escalating last November when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan advised his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to "check whether he is brain dead" after the two leaders traded criticism over Ankara's cross-border offensive in northeast Syria.

Turkey recently blamed France for "dragging Libya into chaos," just a day after Macron accused Ankara of being involved in a "dangerous game" in Libya and urged Erdogan to end his activities in the war-torn country. Turkey backs the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and has accused France of favoring GNA's rival eastern commander Khalifa Haftar, although Paris denies this.

Tensions between the two NATO allies recently escalated after a standoff between Turkish warships and a French naval vessel in the Mediterranean on June 10. France criticized the alleged nuisance to a French ship by Turkish frigates in terms of NATO's rules of engagement. Although Ankara denied the accusation, NATO is conducting an investigation into the incident.

Turkey detained four of its nationals on June 22 on suspicion of spying for France through conservative and religious groups. With all the political and military cards on the table, the crucial question is whether such heated exchanges may escalate to the point of rivalry and change the already fragile balance.

"A supposed competition between France and Turkey in Libya and the Mediterranean is only one angle to a wider geopolitical trend comprising both Russia and Turkey, in more or less coordinated ways," Marc Pierini, a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe, told Arab News. Pierini, a former EU ambassador to Turkey, made a comparison between Russia's challenge to the Western bloc and Turkey's recent moves.
Current tensions between Paris and Ankara - especially over Libya, Syria and the east Mediterranean - risk turning into longtime rivalry, experts say. The conflict began escalating last November when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan advised his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to "check whether he is brain dead" after the two leaders traded criticism over Ankara's cross-border offensive in northeast Syria.

Turkey recently blamed France for "dragging Libya into chaos," just a day after Macron accused Ankara of being involved in a "dangerous game" in Libya and urged Erdogan to end his activities in the war-torn country. Turkey backs the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and has accused France of favoring GNA's rival eastern commander Khalifa Haftar, although Paris denies this.

Tensions between the two NATO allies recently escalated after a standoff between Turkish warships and a French naval vessel in the Mediterranean on June 10. France criticized the alleged nuisance to a French ship by Turkish frigates in terms of NATO's rules of engagement. Although Ankara denied the accusation, NATO is conducting an investigation into the incident. Turkey detained four of its nationals on June 22 on suspicion of spying for France through conservative and religious groups.

With all the political and military cards on the table, the crucial question is whether such heated exchanges may escalate to the point of rivalry and change the already fragile balance. "A supposed competition between France and Turkey in Libya and the Mediterranean is only one angle to a wider geopolitical trend comprising both Russia and Turkey, in more or less coordinated ways," Marc Pierini, a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe, told Arab News.

Pierini, a former EU ambassador to Turkey, made a comparison between Russia's challenge to the Western bloc and Turkey's recent moves. In addition to Ankara's controversial purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system, Pierini thinks that Russia and Turkey have created a new geopolitical reality on the southern flank of Europe.

"For the EU, the UK, the US and NATO, this is a new challenge," he said. France, which accuses Ankara of blocking truce efforts in Libya and breaking the UN arms embargo, also recently urged talks among NATO allies about Turkey's "aggressive" role in Libya.

For Emre Kursat Kaya, a security analyst with the Istanbul-based Center for Economics and Foreign Policy Studies (EDAM), if actors such as Germany or Italy do not manage to bridge the gap, the current situation may turn into a geopolitical rivalry. "There is a clear need for an arbitrator. The situation is more complicated than simply ideological differences. It is about conflicting interests in the Mediterranean and even sub-Saharan Africa," Kaya told Arab News.

He thinks that such a rivalry might have structural impacts on NATO. "The current French government has an agenda to build a stronger European defense initiative. It advances Turkey's actions as examples of why such an alternative is necessary. In recent events, Paris has opted to side with Ankara's regional adversaries such as the Syrian Kurdish YPG, Egypt and United Arab Emirates," Kaya said.

"The Turkish government might use such behavior from one of its allies to legitimize its non-NATO partnerships at home and abroad," he said. Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, Ankara office director of the German Marshall Fund of the United States, thinks that the clashing interests of Turkey and France have created a simmering geopolitical competition between the two countries, especially in Libya.

"Both countries are acting based on their perceived national interest although they put forward other arguments. Unless a modus vivendi between Turkey and France is reached, this competition could evolve into rivalry inevitably reflecting on EU-Turkey relations, making even transactional cooperation between the two very difficult," he told Arab News.

According to Unluhisarcikli, to avoid such a situation the two countries need to implement measures facilitated by a trusted third party. "One confidence-building measure could be Turkey recognizing France as a negotiating party rather than dealing only with Russia. Germany, a NATO ally that also currently holds the rotating presidency of the EU, has already taken the initiative for a ceasefire in Libya and is therefore well-positioned to facilitate such a process," he said.
Source: arabnews.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prayer for our corona infected cricketers
Turkey, France: Longtime rivalry on the horizon?
Reasons behind suicide
Covid-19: An equaliser in unequal society
Annexation in Palestine and Netanyahu’s calculus
Education and learning during Covid-19
Frontliners should be motivated
Adopting policies for three sectors vital for economy


Latest News
Japan adds 18 countries, regions to entry ban list over COVID-19
Ittefaq photojournalist Rehena dies
China sends more medical supplies to Bangladesh to fight COVID-19
Shutting Down Jute Mills: BNP says it’s anti-people move
Minor boy killed after rape; culprit held
268 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Two held with 637 bottles of wine in Rajshahi
RAB submits charge sheet against 10 in cocaine smuggling case
It's a murder: State Minister
3 Malaysian employers charged for hiring illegal workers
Most Read News
Buriganga launch capsize: Death toll climbs to 30
Senior Defense Secy Mohsin dies of coronavirus
Minister Mozammel's wife dies of COVID-19
Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs
Reasons behind suicide
Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 26
14 killed in Buriganga launch capsize
Noted journalist Mozammel Huq dies of coronavirus
Covid-19: An equaliser in unequal society
MP Papul removed from NRBC Bank's board of directors
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft