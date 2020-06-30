

Covid-19: An equaliser in unequal society



Coronavirus pandemic has taught us that we all human beings are equal. We may be rich or poor, black or white, bourgeoisie or labourer but all we are not safe from the clutches of coronavirus. It does not know who we are, where we are from, what we do and how old we are. The virus acts as a Marxist force affecting all classes of people equally. It does not favour any particular class! Though the COVID-19 virus may kill between 1 per cent and 4 per cent of those who catch it, it is about to have great impacts on existing disparities of our society.



The consequences of the Covid-19 catastrophe are closed schools, shuttered workplaces resulting in slowed economy and overwhelmed hospitals. The deadly virus has opened the very hollowness of our pride and pomp. No guns, no weapons and no defence force can defeat it. It seems we all are mere puppets to the hands of the killer virus. It does not favour any individual based on his name and fame. The global death toll from coronavirus has passed more than 5 lakh with almost 1 crore infected cases. It is unfortunate to see that the developed countries could not deal better than the developing countries with Covid-19. Even America, the most powerful country, with its robust health system could not handle Covid-19 patients properly. All nations have been suffering equally by it though there are opportunity differences among them.



Covid-19 is not discriminatory as far as its neutral behaviour to infect people is concerned. It acts as an equalizer in our society which is full of discriminations. We see some closed schools and universities are conducting classes online. There is a problem that all students do not have steadfast access to internet, required devices and even a suitable place for paying attention to lectures. So online education cannot enlighten all types of students equally.



Again, all professionals cannot work from home. Telecommunication is not a solution for all. There are many low income people like cooks, restaurant workers, bus-truck helpers, day labourers who cannot work remotely. Besides, lay-offs and reduced wages are throwing them into the ocean of deep tensions. They struggle to manage monthly expenditures with limited budget. On the other hand, many workers are likely to lose their jobs. The people who earn breads working outside, lockdowns can only make them stay at home without any income source. According to ILO, some 1.6 billion people employed in the informal economy-or nearly half the global workforce-could see their livelihoods destroyed due to the continued decline in working hours brought on by lockdowns to curb the transmission of COVID-19. There is an instant fear how the people who lose jobs will be able to survive during the pandemic.



Healthcare and medicine are now primary concerns to all of us. Wearing face mask, hand washing or sanitizing and social distancing are suggested to protect us from the SARS-CoV-2 virus that leads to COVID-19 disease. But how many of us have the privileges to do so? Homeless people, urban poor communities and other extremely marginalised communities having no food on the table cannot imagine such safety issues. There are a lot of people who cannot afford to follow them let alone take telemedicine service or doctor consultations. The poor and marginal people who live from hand to mouth are devoid of medical care for diseases other than Covid-19.



It is obvious we cannot go back to normal soon unless an effective vaccine is available. We also know no society will ever be perfectly equal, and both the rich and poor are exposed to this virus, but our inequality of opportunity is putting the burden of this crisis - from death rates to economic loss - on the shoulders of the most vulnerable people disproportionately. Every life either rich or poor is important. So we must provide all people with the health, education and economic opportunities they need and deserve. The rich and well-off people should extend their helping hands from their respective positions to alleviate the sufferings of the needy.

The writer is an Assistant

Secretary, University Grants

Commission of Bangladesh (UGC)















The coronavirus pandemic is a serious problem to human health and suffering. It seems no place on earth is immune from the reach of the coronavirus at present. The sudden outbreak of Covid-19 has exposed our helplessness. We were so preoccupied with neoliberal system for long time that we had no preparation to face such a crisis caused by the novel coronavirus. The pandemic has made us realize that scientific and technological advancements have eased our life to a great extent yet not everything is in our control. When we look at the developed countries, we see their difficulty in dealing with the Covid-19 disease. Their strong health system proved to be shockingly dysfunctional. Many countries that have imposed lockdowns and closed borders, they still have had a difficult time keeping the infected cases and death toll down.Coronavirus pandemic has taught us that we all human beings are equal. We may be rich or poor, black or white, bourgeoisie or labourer but all we are not safe from the clutches of coronavirus. It does not know who we are, where we are from, what we do and how old we are. The virus acts as a Marxist force affecting all classes of people equally. It does not favour any particular class! Though the COVID-19 virus may kill between 1 per cent and 4 per cent of those who catch it, it is about to have great impacts on existing disparities of our society.The consequences of the Covid-19 catastrophe are closed schools, shuttered workplaces resulting in slowed economy and overwhelmed hospitals. The deadly virus has opened the very hollowness of our pride and pomp. No guns, no weapons and no defence force can defeat it. It seems we all are mere puppets to the hands of the killer virus. It does not favour any individual based on his name and fame. The global death toll from coronavirus has passed more than 5 lakh with almost 1 crore infected cases. It is unfortunate to see that the developed countries could not deal better than the developing countries with Covid-19. Even America, the most powerful country, with its robust health system could not handle Covid-19 patients properly. All nations have been suffering equally by it though there are opportunity differences among them.Covid-19 is not discriminatory as far as its neutral behaviour to infect people is concerned. It acts as an equalizer in our society which is full of discriminations. We see some closed schools and universities are conducting classes online. There is a problem that all students do not have steadfast access to internet, required devices and even a suitable place for paying attention to lectures. So online education cannot enlighten all types of students equally.Again, all professionals cannot work from home. Telecommunication is not a solution for all. There are many low income people like cooks, restaurant workers, bus-truck helpers, day labourers who cannot work remotely. Besides, lay-offs and reduced wages are throwing them into the ocean of deep tensions. They struggle to manage monthly expenditures with limited budget. On the other hand, many workers are likely to lose their jobs. The people who earn breads working outside, lockdowns can only make them stay at home without any income source. According to ILO, some 1.6 billion people employed in the informal economy-or nearly half the global workforce-could see their livelihoods destroyed due to the continued decline in working hours brought on by lockdowns to curb the transmission of COVID-19. There is an instant fear how the people who lose jobs will be able to survive during the pandemic.Healthcare and medicine are now primary concerns to all of us. Wearing face mask, hand washing or sanitizing and social distancing are suggested to protect us from the SARS-CoV-2 virus that leads to COVID-19 disease. But how many of us have the privileges to do so? Homeless people, urban poor communities and other extremely marginalised communities having no food on the table cannot imagine such safety issues. There are a lot of people who cannot afford to follow them let alone take telemedicine service or doctor consultations. The poor and marginal people who live from hand to mouth are devoid of medical care for diseases other than Covid-19.It is obvious we cannot go back to normal soon unless an effective vaccine is available. We also know no society will ever be perfectly equal, and both the rich and poor are exposed to this virus, but our inequality of opportunity is putting the burden of this crisis - from death rates to economic loss - on the shoulders of the most vulnerable people disproportionately. Every life either rich or poor is important. So we must provide all people with the health, education and economic opportunities they need and deserve. The rich and well-off people should extend their helping hands from their respective positions to alleviate the sufferings of the needy.The writer is an AssistantSecretary, University GrantsCommission of Bangladesh (UGC)