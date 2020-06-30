

Education and learning during Covid-19



Tencent classroom has been used extensively since mid-February in China. Chinese government instructed a quarter of a billion full-time students to resume their studies through online platforms. This resulted in the largest "online movement" in the history of education with approximately 730,000, or 81% of class-12 students, attending classes via the Tencent K-12 Online School in Wuhan. Tencent classroom has become a well-known platform for its global server infrastructure and engineering capabilities to ensure reliable connectivity.



Again Chinese schools are using online tools such Google classrooms and G Suite to continue the learning process from home. The Google classrooms have been playing the vital role in online education. Some schools are using social media applications like Wechat or WhatsApp, where teachers assign students with specific chapters to read and a set of questions to respond to. Students are required to answer the questions and send an image of their answers back to teachers to assess. Schools across the country are also collecting data on the number of students with access to the Internet, smart phones, and television.All schools have been sent instructions to work on the Microsoft Teams platform, which is free of charge.



On February 9, nearly 200 million primary and secondary school students in China started their new semester - online. With all schools closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the country embarked on what might amount to the largest simultaneous online learning exercise in human history. The Ministry of Education launched an initiative entitled "Ensuring learning undisrupted when classes are disrupted." Over the course of two weeks, with all face-to-face meetings banned, the Ministry organized teleconferences with school management agencies, online platform and course providers, telecom providers and other stakeholders to plan the implementation of the initiative. All big telecom service providers are directed to boost internet connectivity service for online education, especially for the under-served regions. The bandwidth of major online education service platforms, especially the capacity of the National Cloud-Platform for Educational Resources and Public Service has been upgraded.



Provision of online courses and resources are made available for the students. More than 24,000 online courses have been made accessible for university students and 22 validated online course platforms, most of them empowered by Artificial Intelligence, have been mobilized to provide primary and secondary schools with free online courses. Flexible and appropriate methodologies to facilitate learning have been adopted. Schools and teachers are advised to choose appropriate modes of delivery based on local online platforms, digitalised TVs or mobile applications. Teachers have been receiving guidance on teaching methodologies including through live-streaming of online tutorials. Online security through collaboration with the telecom sector and online platform service providers are strengthened.



Alibaba's distance learning solution, Ding Talk, are some examples which are being used in Singapore, Hong Kong and some other countries for effective online learning for their students during COVID-19 pandemic. BBC also launched virtual learning; Bitesize Daily on 20 April and is offering curriculum-based learning for kids across the UK.The Imperial College London started offering a course on the science of coronavirus, which is now the most enrolled class launched in 2020 on Coursera virtual platform.



Students found huge trouble for poor internet access and/or incompatible technology toparticipate in digital learning. For which some schools and governments have been providing digital equipment to students in need, such as in New South Wales, Australia and New Zealand. Asian countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, Philippine have been offering a special education program for students at all school levels. Every morning between 6-9 am the program for pre-school and primary school children is broadcasted. Afterward, the three-hour program offers an educational learning for students aged 10+. Documentaries, informational segments and explanatory videos are shown as well. Online portal like "Ma classe � la Maison" (My class at home) provides access to educational content and learning opportunities in France. The Italian government created a web site to support schools to activate different forms of distance learning during the closure period linked to the coronavirus emergency.



Bangladesh has been also running vividly school program on TV and on other platform. Tertiary education by private and public universities are also advancing through online education program during this pandemic.



The Ministry of Education of Japan runs ICT-based distance learning (online-class delivery, video-conferences, and group based instructions) for the different classes of students. The Russian online school, Yaklass are available for teachers, pupils, and parents. Russian IT companies are also supporting the Russian education system. The Ministry of Education has put out guidelines for the implementation of distance learning technologies across all levels of education. It has also launched a hotline to support regional schools, and tertiary educational institutions in organizing distance learning. By now, all the universities, which report to the federal ministry (248), and almost 70% of all the Russian universities have transferred the educational process online, which was launched on Instagram. Using the Instagram hashtag, students and university staff are sharing their ideas in adapting to a new online learning environment.



The Ministry of Education (MOE) of Saudi Arabia is utilizing TV and social media to broadcast lessons for all grades. The Ministry of Education and Professional Training of Spain has taken various measures to minimize the impact of the suspension of schools on teaching and learning in Spain. Education is autonomous, hence it is the responsibility of each region in the country, instead of and the central government.



Education in Turkey is conducted through an educational digital platform. AS many as 18 million students can use digital educational platform. But in Turkey everyone has not online access. The Ministry of National Education is reviewing options to support families with extra 6 GB - 8 GB data packages.Educational TV is also being utilized to mitigate Internet access and bandwidth problems. Each educational institution is responsible to provide distance education to their students.(World Bank source).



Insufficient bandwidth,little preparation and unplanned and rapid move to online learning with no training have created multiple problems in many countries. Even though they are moving forward with trial and error basis. It is uncertain when normalcy will come back and for uncertain period of time, students cannot wait and waste their invaluable time. If the normalcy will come back within a short period, even though the experts of country want to keep this trend of online teaching at least two days in a week just to overcome traffic congestion.

