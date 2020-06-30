Video
Tough choices for Hamas

Published : Monday, 29 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

GAZA City, June 28: Hamas has warned that Israeli annexation in the occupied West Bank would be a "declaration of war", but the Islamist group must weigh the cost of a new fight, analysts said.
In recent weeks, there have been almost daily protests in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip against US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan.
The proposals envisage Israeli annexation of its West Bank settlements and the Jordan Valley, Palestinian territory occupied since 1967 and located around 50 kilometres (31 miles) from the enclave of Gaza.
The Israeli government is expected to decide from July 1 on the implementation of the Trump plan and as the clock ticks Hamas, which has fought three wars against Israel since 2007, is seeking to define its strategy in the face of the latest challenge.




"There is no doubt that Hamas' options are complex because any response to the annexation will have consequences for the Gaza Strip," said Palestinian analyst Adnan Abu Amer.    -AFP


