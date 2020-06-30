Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 12:58 AM
latest Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32       Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs      
Home Foreign News

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Published : Monday, 29 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

PARIS, June 28: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus   crisis:
India's surge
India now has more than 500,000 confirmed cases, according to government figures that show a record daily leap of 18,500 new infections.
"Unlike China, where the pandemic was relatively more concentrated around Wuhan and a few other cities, India has a more diffused spread that makes it a bit more challenging for the healthcare system," says Anant Bhan, a leading public health expert
India may see several peaks in coming months because the spread of the virus "is variable across the country", he says.
New lockdown in Buenos Aires
Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez announces a toughening of lockdown measures in the capital and its surrounding area in a measure due to last until July 17 with "only essential services and some industrial zones" remaining operational.
With cases on the rise, the Buenos Aires metropolitan area will be closed down and from July 1 people will be asked to return to isolation at home and only leave for essential provisions.
And in Bethlehem
The governor of Bethlehem announces a 48-hour closure of the Palestinian city beginning on Monday after a sharp rise in infections in the occupied West Bank.
Microsoft rethinks its retail
Microsoft says it will close all of its stores and move its retail operations online, keeping just four locations and transforming them into "experience centres" in a move that means the more than 80 Microsoft stores closed due to the pandemic will not reopen.




Football fans chided
Liverpool criticises some of its own fans for "wholly unacceptable" behaviour ignoring social distance guidelines after they crowd parts of the city to celebrate the football team's first top flight title win in 30 years.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PM threatens govt resignation
Poles go to polls
Tough choices for Hamas
China sent martial artists to India border before deadly clash: State media
US sanctions, coronavirus make Iran’s toughest year, Rouhani says
Coronavirus: Latest global developments
Beijing ramps up corona testing capacity
Trump, Biden release campaign team diversity data


Latest News
Japan adds 18 countries, regions to entry ban list over COVID-19
Ittefaq photojournalist Rehena dies
China sends more medical supplies to Bangladesh to fight COVID-19
Shutting Down Jute Mills: BNP says it’s anti-people move
Minor boy killed after rape; culprit held
268 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Two held with 637 bottles of wine in Rajshahi
RAB submits charge sheet against 10 in cocaine smuggling case
It's a murder: State Minister
3 Malaysian employers charged for hiring illegal workers
Most Read News
Buriganga launch capsize: Death toll climbs to 30
Senior Defense Secy Mohsin dies of coronavirus
Minister Mozammel's wife dies of COVID-19
Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs
Reasons behind suicide
Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 26
14 killed in Buriganga launch capsize
Noted journalist Mozammel Huq dies of coronavirus
Covid-19: An equaliser in unequal society
MP Papul removed from NRBC Bank's board of directors
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft