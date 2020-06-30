Beijing ramps up corona testing capacity





As of Sunday noon, Beijing had collected 8.29 million patient samples for testing and completed 7.69 million tests, Zhang Qiang, an official from Beijing's municipal committee, told a press conference.









"This means we have already tested all the people that need to be tested. We are also rolling out large scale screening to key regions and key populations (of the city) and improve our capability of testing," said Zhang, adding that Beijing was also receiving medical support from other provinces. -REUTERS





