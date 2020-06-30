Video
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 12:58 AM
Beijing ramps up corona testing capacity

Published : Monday, 29 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

SHANGHAI, June 28: Beijing has ramped up coronavirus testing efforts and has tested about a third of the Chinese capital's population so far, a city official said on Sunday, as authorities seek to control an outbreak stemming from a wholesale market in      mid-June.
As of Sunday noon, Beijing had collected 8.29 million patient samples for testing and completed 7.69 million tests, Zhang Qiang, an official from Beijing's municipal committee, told a press conference.




"This means we have already tested all the people that need to be tested. We are also rolling out large scale screening to key regions and key populations (of the city) and improve our capability of testing," said Zhang, adding that Beijing was also receiving medical support from other provinces.    -REUTERS


