Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 12:58 AM
latest Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32       Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs      
Home Foreign News

Trump, Biden release campaign team diversity data

Published : Monday, 29 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Trump, Biden release campaign team diversity data

Trump, Biden release campaign team diversity data

WASHINGTON, June 28: US President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden have released diversity data for their election campaign teams as America grapples with a simmering racial justice crisis.
Just over a third of Biden's full-time staff are people of colour and 53 percent are women, CNN reported, citing a campaign aide to the presumptive Democratic nominee.
Trump's team released its numbers shortly after the Biden campaign on Saturday, showing 25 percent of the president's full-time senior staff are people of colour and just over half are female.
The disclosures came after Biden was pressed to release the data during a virtual town hall event earlier in the day with representatives from the Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities.
"My administration is going to look like America -- not just my staff; the administration," Biden said when questioned by PBS NewsHour moderator Amna Nawaz.
"It's going to be a reflection of who we are as a nation."
Further breakdowns of the numbers by race and ethnicity were not provided. The United States has been embroiled in a renewed and fiery national conversation about diversity and racial justice since the death of unarmed African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in May.
His death ignited mass civil unrest across the country.
Polls show Biden leading Trump by a wide margin among black and Latino voters.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PM threatens govt resignation
Poles go to polls
Tough choices for Hamas
China sent martial artists to India border before deadly clash: State media
US sanctions, coronavirus make Iran’s toughest year, Rouhani says
Coronavirus: Latest global developments
Beijing ramps up corona testing capacity
Trump, Biden release campaign team diversity data


Latest News
Japan adds 18 countries, regions to entry ban list over COVID-19
Ittefaq photojournalist Rehena dies
China sends more medical supplies to Bangladesh to fight COVID-19
Shutting Down Jute Mills: BNP says it’s anti-people move
Minor boy killed after rape; culprit held
268 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Two held with 637 bottles of wine in Rajshahi
RAB submits charge sheet against 10 in cocaine smuggling case
It's a murder: State Minister
3 Malaysian employers charged for hiring illegal workers
Most Read News
Buriganga launch capsize: Death toll climbs to 30
Senior Defense Secy Mohsin dies of coronavirus
Minister Mozammel's wife dies of COVID-19
Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs
Reasons behind suicide
Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 26
14 killed in Buriganga launch capsize
Noted journalist Mozammel Huq dies of coronavirus
Covid-19: An equaliser in unequal society
MP Papul removed from NRBC Bank's board of directors
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft