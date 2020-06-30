Virus surges in US South, West: Pence cancels campaign events

Video
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 12:57 AM
HOUSTON/WASHINGTON, June 28: Five states hit record daily highs for coronavirus cases on Saturday, and Vice President Mike Pence cancelled planned campaign events in hard-hit areas as the virus surged in the U.S. South and West, halting economic reopening plans.
The number of confirmed U.S. cases of the virus rose to more than 2.5 million on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally. Over 125,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, the highest known death toll of any country in the world.
Florida on Saturday morning reported 9,585 new infections in the last 24 hours, a record for a second day, while Arizona recorded 3,591 new cases of COVID-19, matching its prior record on Tuesday.
Pence cancelled planned events to campaign for President Donald Trump's re-election next week in Florida and Arizona out of "an abundance of caution," campaign officials told Reuters.
Meanwhile, Nevada on Saturday disclosed 1,099 new cases, double its previous record, while South Carolina and Georgia reported 1,604 and 1,990 new infections, respectively, also marking new daily highs.
The surge in cases has been most pronounced in a handful of Southern and Western states that reopened earlier and more aggressively, serving as a warning to the potentially illusory nature of any perceived progress in controlling the virus.
For the third consecutive day, new U.S. cases rose by more than 40,000 on Saturday. The United States has now seen 2.52 million cases since the pandemic began, according to the Reuters tally.
The worsening contagion in some parts of the United States has created a split-screen effect, with New York and its neighbouring Northeastern states, which were hit hardest initially, reporting declining cases and forging ahead with reopening plans.
Kami Kim, director of the Division of Infectious Disease and International Medicine at the University of South Florida, said her state's leaders claimed victory too soon after lockdowns were lifted starting in early May, while giving off conflicting messages on face coverings by not wearing masks themselves.




"It was just complete denial by a huge swath of the politicians," she said, predicting that the state may need to shut down again. "Unfortunately, our community still isn't taking it very seriously. People aren't wearing masks."     -REUTERS


