Madrasa student ‘commits suicide’ at Kamalnagar





The deceased was identified as Shabnur Akhter, 14, daughter of Md Dulal of the same area. She was a student of class seven at Pashchim Char Lawrence Girls' Dakhil Madrasa.

Police and local sources said Shabnur was involved in a love affair with a boy for long. Following this, she was logged into an altercation with her mother in the evening. As a sequel, she committed suicide by hanging herself at her own room.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Kamalnagar Police Station (PS) Muhammad Nurul Absar confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.















KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, June 28: A madrasa-going girl reportedly committed suicide in Char Lawrence area of Kamalnagar Upazila in the district on Saturday night.The deceased was identified as Shabnur Akhter, 14, daughter of Md Dulal of the same area. She was a student of class seven at Pashchim Char Lawrence Girls' Dakhil Madrasa.Police and local sources said Shabnur was involved in a love affair with a boy for long. Following this, she was logged into an altercation with her mother in the evening. As a sequel, she committed suicide by hanging herself at her own room.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Officer-in-Charge of Kamalnagar Police Station (PS) Muhammad Nurul Absar confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.