Laksam Municipality Mayor Professor Abul Khair announcing budget of the rnmunicipality

Laksam Municipality Mayor Professor Abul Khair announcing budget of the municipality for the 2020-21 fiscal in a press briefing at its conference room on Sunday. As per the declaration, the total revenue income is Tk 187,30,38,431 and the total expenditure is Tk 185,83,30,000. The mayor informed that about Tk 2.5 crore has been allocated for treating the COVID-19 patients and for the assistance of the helpless people. photo: observer