Fourteen die with corona symptoms, infection





FENI: A man died with coronavirus symptoms in Parshuram Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Md Abul Kalam Azad, 62, was an assistant officer of Parshuram Department of Agricultural Extension. He was a resident of Chithliya Durgapur Village in the upazila. He was suffering from fever and respiratory problems for a couple of days.

He was admitted to 250-bed Feni General Hospital five days back and died on the way to Dhaka at noon.

MADARIPUR: Two jewellery traders died with coronavirus symptoms in the district town on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Shaymapad Shil, 70, a resident of Dargakhola Kalibari area, and Santosh Karmakar, 65, the owner of Rita Jewellery in Puran Bazar of the town.

Shaymapad died at his home in the afternoon, while Santosh died at Sadar Hospital at early hours on Saturday.

So far, a total of 16 people died with coronavirus symptoms in the district.

Residential Medical Officer (RMO) of Madarupur Sadar Hospital Dr Akhil Sarkar said sample of Santosh has been collected for coronavirus test.

GOPALGANJ: An older man died of coronavirus at the isolation ward of Gopalganj Sadar Hospital in the town on Saturday.

Deceased Nityananda Ballab, 67, a resident of Narayankhana Village in Kotalipara Upazila, breathed his last at around 7:30pm in the hospital while undergoing treatment.

District Civil Surgeon Dr Niaz Mohammad said Nityananda was shifted to the hospital from Kotalipara Upazila Health Complex on June 3 for better treatment after he was found positive for the virus.

With him, total 10 people died of COVID-19 in the district till Saturday. Of them, two in Sadar, one in Tungipara, one in Kotalipara, two in Kashiani and four in Muksudpur upazilas. Some 23 people found corona positive in the district on Sunday, taking the total number to 609.

Of the infected people, 15 in Sadar Upazila, six in Kotalipara and two are in Muksudpur upazilas.

NAOGAON: A man died of coronavirus at his residence in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Aynal, 45, son of Fazlul Haque of Binodpur Village under Sofapur Union in the upazila. He worked in a private company in Dhaka.

Local sources said Aynal came to the village from Dhaka 20 to 25 days back.

As he was suffering from respiratory problems, his sample was sent for coronavirus test on June 17.

Later, he tested positive for the virus in a report which came on June 25.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Mizanur Rahman Milon said the body was buried following the government health guidelines and the family members of the deceased were kept under isolation.

PIROJPUR: A woman died of coronavirus and a man with the virus symptoms in Bhandaria and Indurkani upazilas of the district in two days.

A housewife died of coronavirus in Bhandaria Upazila on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Nasrin Akhter Rimi, wife of Nazrul Islam of Singhakhali Village. She was an office assistant of the Upazila Livestock office.

She died at Khulna Medical College Hospital at night while undergoing treatment.

Earlier, Rimi and her husband both tested positive for the virus. Earlier, a man died with coronavirus symptoms while undergoing treatment at Khulna Hospital on Friday night. The deceased was identified as Sudhir Ranjan Malaker, 55. He was a trader at Parerhat Bazar in Indurkani Upazila of the district. The sample of the deceased was collected for coronavirus test.

BARISHAL: Five persons died with coronavirus symptoms at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in the city in a span of eight hours on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Yunus Howlader, a resident of Ratnapur Village in Ujirpur Upazila, Farida Begum, 45, of Rpatali area, Khairul Bashar, 45, of Ward No. 29 under the city corporation, Rashid, 80, of Bamna Upazila, and Shahnewaz, 63, of Bhatikhana area, in the district. Yunus was admitted to the hospital with coronavirus symptoms at around 9:30 pm. He died at around 10pm.

Earlier, Farida Begum died at around 9pm, who was admitted to the hospital at around 10:30am on the same day. Another patient Khairul Bashar died at 7:10pm, five hours after his admission there. 80-year-old Rashid died at around 6:05pm and Shahnewaz at around 2pm on Friday.

SBMCH sources said a total of 86 patients died at the corona ward here till Friday night, while 36 of them found positive for the virus.

RAJSHAHI: A man died with coronavirus symptoms at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Razzak, 69, a former bank official of Janata Bank. He was a resident of Fudkipara area in the city.

He breathed his last at intensive care unit (ICU) of RMCH at around 10pm.

RMCH Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous said Razzak was admitted to hospital with respiratory problems.

He died while receiving treatment at the ICU at night, Dr Saiful added.

BHOLA: A man died with coronavirus symptoms at isolation ward of 250-bed General Hospital in the district on Thursday noon.

The man breathed his last while receiving treatment in the hospital at around 3pm.

The deceased, aged about 65, was a resident of Kachia Union in Borhanuddin Upazila.















