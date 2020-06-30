57 more contract corona in four districts





RANGAMATI: Twenty-five more people have been infected with coronavirus in the district, taking the total cases to 256 here.

Rangamati Corona Focal Person Dr Mostafa Kamal confirmed the information on Sunday. A total of 56 samples have been sent to Sadar hospital on Saturday where 25 found positive for the virus.

Of the newly infected people, 16 in Sadar, eight including two bank officials and policemen in Kaptai and one in Langadu Upazila. So far, a total of 103 patients made recovery from the virus while 3,244 patients are under quarantine in the district.

PIROJPUR: Some 20 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Hasanat Yousuf Zaki confirmed the information.

Of the newly infected people, two in Sadar, three in Nesarabad and Kawkhali upazilas each, and four are in Bhandaria, Mathbaria and Nazirpur upazilas each.

CHUADANGA: Seven more persons including a police constable tested positive for coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 212.

Chuadanga CS Dr ASM Maruf Hasan confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

A total of 67 samples were sent to Kushtia Medical College Hospital for coronavirus test. The result has come in the morning, where seven persons found positive for the virus. Of the newly infected persons, one is a police constable from Damurhuda Model Police Station and another one from the upazila, four are from Sadar Upazila and the rest one is from Alamdanga Upazila.

Among the total infected people, 27 have been kept in isolation unit in Chuadanga Sadar Hospital while the rest are in home quarantine. So far, a total of 115 patients made recovery from the virus while three died in the district, the CS added.

MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: Five more persons including an election officer tested positive for coronavirus in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district, taking the total cases to 15 here till Sunday. Of the newly infected persons, one in Balidia, one in Rajapur and three are in Upazila Sadar unions.

So far, 220 samples have been collected from the upazila where 15 found positive for the virus, said the upazila Health Department sources.

Mohammadpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mizanur Rahman said necessary steps were taken to check the spread of the virus. The upazila administration is urging everyone not to leave the house unnecessarily, the UNO added.









A total of 19 more people contracted the virus the district on Sunday, taking the total cases to 116.





