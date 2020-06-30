Video
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 12:57 AM
latest Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32       Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs      
Dhaleswari erosion restarts at Nagarpur

Published : Monday, 29 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Our Correspondent

NAGARPUR, TANGAIL, June 28: From the beginning of this rainy season, the Dhaleswari River erosion has restarted in Nagarpur Upazila of the district.
Panicked and sleepless people, living on the riverbank, are worried about losing their forefathers' houses and lands anytime. Now they are busy shifting their houses elsewhere.
A recent visit came to know that croplands, roads, educational institutions, mosques, and temples are going into the river due to the erosion. The erosion is hitting new areas at Mokna Union, threatening different installations.
In the last few days, the tidal water has increased in the river. More than 50 families on the riverbank are under the threat of losing their households. Many people have moved to other areas fearing erosion.
Over the last several years, more than 100 acres of land including houses were eroded.
Dipali Mondal, 35, of Aag Dighalia area said, "Corona and Dhaleswari have engulfed us. We've turned destitute. The all-devouring Dhaleswari is destroying us."
She fears this time the river will devour her husband's house.
She was echoed by others like Ratan, Nandalal and Anamika of the area.
Mohammad Ali, 65, of Bandha Jalshuka area said he did not get any government assistance for surviving the erosion situation.
He added his cultivable lands have been eroded.
Local Union Parishad Member Md Masud Mia said a list of the erosion victims has already been sent to the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO).
He added the list will be forwarded again after updating.
UNO Sayed Fayezul Islam said Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) has been informed of the erosion.
He added after getting necessary allocation, the next measures would be taken.
District BWDB Sub-Assistant Engineer Nuruzzaman said after inspection, the damages will be assessed.


