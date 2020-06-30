Drives against violation of health guidelines continue in districts



A mobile court being run in Khulna City. photo: observer

KHULNA: Mobile courts here in 24 hours till 10am on Sunday fined different shops and business outlets Tk 42,200 after conducting drives in different areas including wards 17 and 24 of Khulna City, declared as red zones, and filed 19 cases for flouting coronavirus health safety guidelines.

Executive magistrates Md Mizanur Rahman, Md Rashedul Islam, Taposi Rabeya and Noori Tasmin Urmi of district administration conducted the courts and fined the shops, mostly saloons, departmental and cosmetic stores, and other business outlets.

The magistrates also locked down a corona patient's house.

Khulna Metropolitan Police, Ansar members and other law-enforcing agencies assisted the mobile courts.

Additional District Magistrate Mohammad Yusuf Ali said, the district administration would continue the drives to prevent coronavirus infection and other crimes.

KISHOREGANJ: Separate mobile courts in the district fined people Tk 20,400 in 22 cases for defying the government's instructions taken to tackle coronavirus outbreak.

Mobile courts led by Executive Magistrates Obaidur Rahman Sahel and Mahmudul Hasan conducted drives in different areas of the district town.

The mobile courts fined six persons Tk 2,600 for not wearing masks while several persons for ridding motorcycle without maintaining hygiene rules and different businesses Tk 17,800 for keeping shops open defying the government instruction.

The drives will be continued to monitor the situation, the executive magistrates added.



















