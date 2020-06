MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL, June 28: Three persons were killed in a road accident in Mirzapur on Sunday. The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.

Police sources said the driver of a loaded truck lost control over the steering and ploughed through an island in Postkamuri Charpara area on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway at around 1am, leaving the three dead on the spot.