Lalmohan AL leader passes away

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, June 28: Md Abdur Razzak Panchayet, senior vice-president of upazila Awami League (AL) and uncle of Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shawon, MP, died at 12pm on Sunday.He was also the convener of Lalmohan Bazaar Businessmen's Association.Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shawon, MP, expressed shock at his death.Also upazila AL General Secretary Fakhrul Alam Hawlader, Municipal AL Convener Shafiqul Islam Badal, Joint Convener ANM Shahjalal Dulal and leaders and activists of different organisations also expressed their sympathy to the bereaved family members.