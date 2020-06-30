Video
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 12:56 AM
Countryside

Four found dead in four districts

Published : Monday, 29 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondents

Four persons including a member of United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) were found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Khagrachhari, Joypurhat, Mymensingh and Bhola, in three days.  
DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI: An UPDF member was found dead in Hazapara Bishnu Karbari Para area under No. 1 Merung Union in Dighinala Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
Deceased Dharma Joy Tripura, 28, son of Shashi Charan Tripura, was a resident of Boalkhali Babrubahan Headman Para are in the upazila. He was a former member of Larma Group of Jana Samhati Samiti. Later, he joined in UPDF on July 20, 2018.
The officer-in-charge (OC) of Dighinala Police Station (PS) confirmed the incident.  
JOYPURHAT: Police recovered the headless body of a person from a rail line in Kashiani area of the district town on Sunday morning.
The identity of the deceased could not be known yet.  
However, the body was sent to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the body of a factory worker from Bhoraduba Nishinda area in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Masud Mia, 20, son of Khairul Islam of Singrail Village in Trishal Upazila. He used to work at a factory in Bharaduba Nishinda area, said police.
Local people found the body lying beside Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway at around 9am and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Quoting locals, Bhaluka PS OC Mohammad Mainuddin said Masud was seen drinking tea from a stall adjacent to his mill at around 10pm last night. Since then he was missing.
The body bore several injury marks, the OC added.
BHOLA: Police recovered the hanging body of an older man in Tazumuddin Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
Deceased Abul Hashem, 70, was a resident of Chandpur Union in the upazila. He was mentally imbalanced, family said.
Family sources said locals spotted the body hanging from a tree near Hazi Kandi Mosque in the morning, and informed police.




Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Tazumaddin PS OC SM Ziaul Haq confirmed the incident adding that, Abul Hashem might have committed suicide.


