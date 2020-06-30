

Feni AL leader Akramuzzaman dies of corona

Family sources said he was admitted to the CMH with breathing problems on Friday last.

He was buried at the family graveyard in Bedarabad Shilua Village under Motby Union in Feni Sadar Upazila after his namaz-e-janaza in the afternoon. He left behind wife, two sons, one daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his death.

















FENI, June 28: Veteran lawyer of the district, political figure and District Awami League President Advocate Akramuzzaman died of corona infection at the Intensive Care Unit of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka early Sunday. He was 74.Family sources said he was admitted to the CMH with breathing problems on Friday last.He was buried at the family graveyard in Bedarabad Shilua Village under Motby Union in Feni Sadar Upazila after his namaz-e-janaza in the afternoon. He left behind wife, two sons, one daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his death.