

Rearers worried about sacrificial animals ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

They are now apprehending irrecoverable losses this year. They have reared their cattle taking loans. They demanded incentives from the government for recovering from the losses.

There are about 5,500 big and small dairy farms in nine upazilas of the district. Targeting the next Eid-ul-Azha, the farmers have already fattened their cattle.

Sources at local Livestock Department confirmed that the farmers here have already kept 50,000 cows and 15,000 goats ready for the local markets ahead of the Eid. A recent visit to different haats and bazaars here found arrival of sacrificial animals. But the trading is dull.

Sellers said bringing cattle to haat is very hard. As the cattle are kept under ceiling fan at the farms during summer, they become restless at the haats. Getting no buyers, they have to take them back to farms. As a result, they are facing losses, and the sufferings of the cattle are increasing.

Concerned sources said, after meeting local demand, the extra animals were sent to other parts of the country earlier. But, this year the wholesalers are not coming here to buy these animals. So, the cattle owners are worried.

Cattle farmers said the corona situation has washed away their dreams of profiting from the sales of cattle. They are now trying to sell their cattle in advance. They argued that waiting for the Eid sales would rather push them towards huge losses. Cattle farmer Emdadul of Morelganj Upazila in the district said, "I have reared 20 sacrificial cattle-heads this time. But, I am worried about the corona situation. On the one hand the price of fodder is high and on the other hand the price of cattle is low. Though I have brought cattle to the haat in advance, there is hardly any buyer."









Another cattle farmer of the district said, "I asked Tk 1.20 lakh for an ox recently but the buyers asked for Tk 60,000 only. I run my farm taking loan from different sources. If I don't get expected price this time, I would face huge losses." A cattle farm owner of the district Jahirul Islam Mithu said, "The price of fodder has increased. The rearing cost of the cattle will not be recouped this time if the corona situation lingers. If government helps us we may recover losses partially." District Livestock Officer Dr Md Lutfur Rahman said, "A total of 91 cattle haats are likely to sit this year in the district ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. We are preparing the list of the affected farmers in marginal levels."





