Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 12:56 AM
Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32       Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs      
Covid-19 cases in Rajshahi division jump to 4,990

Published : Monday, 29 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, June 28: With detection of 158 new more positive cases in seven districts on Saturday, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in Rajshahi division jumped to 4,990, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report on Sunday.
Quoting the daily report Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, Divisional Director of Health, said of the total new positive cases, 57 were detected in Naogaon, 44 in Bogura and 39 in Rajshahi districts only.




Eight more people have also tested positive for Covid-19 in Sirajganj, five in Chapainawabgonj and three in Natore districts on the same day.
With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of reported COVID-19 cases now stood at 513 in Rajshahi, 99 in Chapainawabganj, 384 in Naogaon, 158 in Natore, 324 in Joypurhat, 2,713 in Bogura, 369 in Sirajgonj and 430 in Pabna districts.
Of the total infected patients, 933 have, so far, recovered from the deadly disease with 72 fatalities including 48 in Bogura and 547 others were undergoing treatment in hospitals in the division till Sunday morning.
Following detection of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas in the division were placed on 14-day lockdown according to the health-related guidelines.



