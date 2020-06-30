Village police works to establish good governance: Palak





The village police are playing a supportive role at the grassroots level to establish this good governance.

The state minister said this while addressing a function chief guest to distribute bicycles among more than 100 village policemen at Singra Upazila court ground on Sunday.

The members of the village police are playing a supportive role to maintain law and order situation in the village, he added.

He also said, in recognition of their work, the government has increased their salaries and allowances. The government has increased the monthly salary of only sixteen hundred taka in two phases to more than eight thousand taka and their facilities will increase further in the future.

Palak continued, the government needs to analyze data to formulate effective plans to establish good governance and to keep the development progress going. The members of village police can act as the information providers which is required for the formulation of plans for the development and establishment of good governance in rural areas.

Among others, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nasrin Banu and Upazila Mahila Vice Chairman Shamima Haque Rosy were present on the occasion. -BSS















