Covid-19 positive cases reach 3,860 in Khulna

KHULNA, June 28: With detection of 256 new more positive cases in last 24 hours till this noon, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in Khulna division climbed to 3,860.According to COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report said it received 282 samples at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMC) and other samples in Jashore and Kushtia laboratories in the last 24 hours till this noon and 256 persons have been diagnosed with COVID-19 infection .Assistant Director (Health) of Khulna division Dr. Ferdousi Akhter sid this afternoon that of the newly COVID-19 patients 133 are in Khulna, 21 in Bagerhat, 15 in Satkhira, eight in Jashore, 20 in Jhenaidah, 22 in Magura, 13 in Narail, six in Kushtia, seven in Chuadanga and 11 in Meherpur districts in the division.