UNDP distributes health protection materials





Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md. Asib Ahsan launched the program in a function arranged maintaining physical distancing and abiding by the health directives at his conference room here as the chief guest.

The UNDP is distributing personal protective equipment (PPEs) and other health protection materials under its Effective and Accountable Local Government (EALG) project to prevent community transmission of COVID-19 at the grassroots levels.









Presided over by Deputy Director (Local Government) Syed Farhad Hossain, its Assistant Director Rehenuma Tarannum, chairmen and secretaries of union parishads and District Facilitator of UNDP's EALG Project Md. Matiur Rahman attended the function.

The DC handed over PPEs, gumboots, glasses, hand gloves, hand sanitizers and KN95 masks to union chairmen for distribution among 926 local public representatives, officials and employees to increase confidence in conducting COVID-19 prevention activities. Besides, the DC handed over 4,734 pieces of KN95 masks, 4,734 pairs of hand gloves, 9,468 pieces each of surgical masks and soaps, 4,734 bottles of hand sanitizers for distribution among 4,734 members of the union. -BSS



RANGPUR, June 28: The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) on Sunday began distribution of health protection materials among partners of the upazila and union parishads working for preventing (COVID-19) spread across the district.Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md. Asib Ahsan launched the program in a function arranged maintaining physical distancing and abiding by the health directives at his conference room here as the chief guest.The UNDP is distributing personal protective equipment (PPEs) and other health protection materials under its Effective and Accountable Local Government (EALG) project to prevent community transmission of COVID-19 at the grassroots levels.Presided over by Deputy Director (Local Government) Syed Farhad Hossain, its Assistant Director Rehenuma Tarannum, chairmen and secretaries of union parishads and District Facilitator of UNDP's EALG Project Md. Matiur Rahman attended the function.The DC handed over PPEs, gumboots, glasses, hand gloves, hand sanitizers and KN95 masks to union chairmen for distribution among 926 local public representatives, officials and employees to increase confidence in conducting COVID-19 prevention activities. Besides, the DC handed over 4,734 pieces of KN95 masks, 4,734 pairs of hand gloves, 9,468 pieces each of surgical masks and soaps, 4,734 bottles of hand sanitizers for distribution among 4,734 members of the union. -BSS